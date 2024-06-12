Highlights Gareth Southgate was already thin on top-class defenders in his Euro 2024 squad, and he needs to find a new partner for John Stones with Marc Guehi ruled out.

Joe Gomez leads the way in defensive statistics by quite some distance and is arguably the strongest overall option.

Lewis Dunk is statistically better on the ball, with stronger passing and possession statistics than his peers.

England may be through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, but Gareth Southgate still has several selection dilemmas heading into the showpiece clash against an impressive Switzerland side. None more so than who should replace the suspended Marc Guehi in the backline.

The Crystal Palace ace has looked solid and assured as he stepped into the big shoes vacated by Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence. He started each group match and the first knockout round tie against Slovakia. Guehi has hardly put a foot wrong in an otherwise lacklustre and sloppy England side, but his yellow card in the round of 16 now means he will miss the next game through suspension after reaching the booking threshold.

This leaves Southgate with three players to choose from. Brighton's Lewis Dunk may seem to be the obvious choice as both Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign at full-back. However, below is a comparison of the trio's statistics from the most recent club season to figure out who should step into the fold to protect the Three Lions' goal.

So, here's a look at the statistical comparison of the three other centre-halves in the England squad across various defensive, passing, and possession-based areas, to determine who should actually partner John Stones against the Swiss.

Defensive Stats

Gomez is hard to beat defensively

First and foremost, the defenders in England's back four will need to be solid, creating a cohesive backline that can keep opponents at bay. Naturally, then, defensive stats are the best place to start for this comparison.

Interestingly, while Dunk and Konsa are the main men for their respective clubs in defence, it is Gomez who stands out as the strongest defender of them all. His own injury issues, twinned with Liverpool's evolution in the 2020s, almost saw the ex-Charlton youth player fade into obscurity, but he's made an impressive return, playing over 50 matches for Jurgen Klopp's side in the past season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite recorded 12 clean sheets in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season. That's more than any of the three centre-halves discussed in this article.

On average per 90 minutes, Gomez makes 2.4 tackles, a far higher figure than his international teammates. Dunk is at the bottom of that list with 0.9 tackles per 90, with Konsa (1.6) closer to that number than he is to Gomez's tally. The Liverpool man also leads the way when it comes to aerial duels, winning a huge 73% of his battles in the air, again far outmatching the other centre-backs.

Gomez also has the best record when it comes to clean sheets and the number of goals conceded, though one could argue that is partly down to the players around him at his club. It doesn't all go the Reds' defender's way, though. Dunk is top of the pile for blocked shots, and he also makes the same number of interceptions as Gomez on average (one each per game).

Dunk (2.8) also comes out on top when it comes to clearances in comparison to Konsa (2), and Gomez (2.3). Meanwhile, the Aston Villa ace is the clear winner when it comes to ground duels, with a whopping 77.84% success rate.

Lewis Dunk vs Ezri Konsa vs Joe Gomez - Defensive (2023-24) Statistic (per 90) Lewis Dunk Ezri Konsa Joe Gomez Tackles made 0.9 1.6 2.4 Aerial Duel Success % 63.33 68.18 73.81 Ground Duel Success % 47.83 77.84 48.45 Clearances 2.8 2 2.3 Interceptions 1 0.9 1 Blocked Shots 1.2 0.6 0.3 Clean Sheets 0.2 0.2 0.3 Goals Conceded 1.7 1.6 1

Possession and Passing Stats

Dunk is the best ball-playing defender

Of course, defending isn't all about big tackles and goal-line clearances, though. In fact, the modern game calls for a centre-back who can be comfortable in possession and can find a killer pass forward, too.

Rather surprisingly, it is the Brighton stalwart who appears to be the most competent ball-playing defender of the three options Southgate has in his squad. Dunk leads the way in terms of passing accuracy, with a 92.5% success rate giving him the edge over Konsa at 92.17%, while Gomez (86.25%) trails behind.

The Seagulls' skipper is also way out in front when it comes to making forward passes, though his long pass accuracy is slightly lower than his rivals, with Gomez in front on that attribute. However, Dunk takes way more touches than the rest, and he also recovers the ball just as often as Gomez does.

If Southgate is looking for his centre-backs to create chances, then Liverpool's utility man is the way to go with 1.2 opportunities forged per 90, while Dunk (0.5) and Konsa (0.3) are far behind. The latter is also the only player not to have registered an assist in the 2023-24 campaign.

Lewis Dunk vs Ezri Konsa vs Joe Gomez - Possession and Passing (2023-24) Statistic (per 90) Lewis Dunk Ezri Konsa Joe Gomez Touches 110.6 72.6 82 Ball Recoveries 5.7 4.2 5.7 Possession Lost 8.5 7 14.2 Passing Accuracy % 92.5 92.17 86.25 Long Pass Accuracy % 55.19 56.1 58.54 Forward Passes 33.4 18.6 17.9 Chances Created 0.5 0.3 1.2 Assists 0.1 0 0.1

Verdict

Joe Gomez should partner Stones for England

Looking at the statistics, Southgate essentially has to pick between Dunk or Gomez for the central defensive spot next to John Stones. Konsa does stand out as the best tackler in the trio, but the 26-year-old doesn't match up to his compatriots overall.

Dunk may be the better ball-playing defender, but Gomez isn't statistically that far behind him, and the latter has the edge when it comes to defensive attributes. So, all things considered from these numbers, plus the fact Gomez has more experience at a higher level with Liverpool, it would make sense for Southgate to select him alongside Stones in defence, based on the numbers.

Statistics in tables courtesy of Squawka (Correct as of 01/07/2024).