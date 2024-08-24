Key Takeaways After a poor start to the season, Man United's expensive signings like Antony and Jadon Sancho face uncertain futures.

With limited opportunities and strained relationships with the manager, the players may seek exits to revive their careers.

Both players have struggled to make a significant impact compared to their pre-United form, raising doubts about their future at the club.

After a long summer of rebuilding the club on and off the pitch, Manchester United were expected to have welcomed their new dawn with a positive start under an ownership with fresh ideas. But after just two games of the 2024/25 Premier League season, old troubles are making an unsavoury return, and it could finally be time for some wasted arrivals to seek a move elsewhere if they are to revive their careers.

A below-par performance against Fulham was spared by a late Joshua Zirkzee goal from the bench. However, an in-form Brighton side were able to condemn the Red Devils to a worrisome defeat on the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Goals from Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro highlighted just how far Erik Ten Hag still has to go to keep his precarious employment from dissolving completely.

However, it is not just the management situation that could come crumbling down over the next couple of weeks, with both Antony and Jadon Sancho running out of steam in their struggle to win the confidence of the manager. Fractious relationships were on show again over the weekend as the former was an unused substitute and the latter not even making the matchday squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony and Jadon Sancho cost Man United a combined total of £154m, thus placing them in the top 20 most expensive signings in the club's history.

Antony

The Brazilian isn't trusted by Ten Hag

Certainly, there is a case to suggest that Man United must sell Antony rather than the Brazilian needing to leave. Whichever way you look at the situation, though, the 24-year-old must consign the club to the history books in one way or another.

Antony is yet to make a start this season after two games where he's sat on the bench for all but seven minutes of football, highlighting the lack of trust his manager has in him to make a difference. He is the archetypal expensive Man United signing who has had a topsy-turvy working relationship with the Red Devils' head coach - with the club's chiefs admitting that they overpaid for the Brazilian winger when they spent £85m on acquiring his services two summers ago.

The Brazilian has had a tough time in Manchester since his move from Ajax as he has just 11 goals in 82 appearances for United. He made the exact same number of appearances in Amsterdam but scored 24 times and contributed a further 22 assists, compared to a measly five. But, at 24 years old, he has an opportunity to find an exit route and revive his career elsewhere if he acts quickly enough.

Now desperately trying to recoup some of those wasted millions, it is reported that a less than half-price deal of £40m could see the scorned forward leave. To a great extent, this would be a saving grace for Antony, far more than it would be for the club, whose scars would need longer to heal.

Jadon Sancho

The winger failed to make matchday squad vs Brighton

Similarly to Antony, Sancho is another high-priced player who has struggled to stabilise a deteriorating relationship with Ten Hag. Yet, while his teammate could at least watch the action from the bench, the former Borussia Dortmund talisman was left out of the squad against Brighton, just as he was against Fulham on the opening day.

After it initially looked like the England international's Old Trafford career was over, it was reported earlier this summer that he'd spoken to Ten Hag and things looked a little more promising. Nevertheless, from the outside looking in, while his manager talked the talk of a revitalised tenure, the Dutchman is yet to walk the walk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, Sancho notched an impressive record of 17 goals and 16 assists in 32 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

From the outside looking in, it appears very much like Sancho has been done dirty by those who promised him a fresh start. With just a week left of the summer transfer window, offers from Juventus, PSG, and the potential of a third spell in Germany could well look far more tantalising than a couple of months back.