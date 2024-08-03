Highlights West Ham move for Niclas Fullkrug has caused concerns for Jhon Duran's agents.

Colombian's representatives are "desperate" for Aston Villa to accept the offer from the Hammers.

Germany international undergoing a medical ahead of a €30million move to the London Stadium, leaving Duran in limbo.

West Ham United are continuing to make inroads on their summer targets, according to reports, though a deal for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran could be revisited in the 2024/25 mid-season transfer window.

So far this summer, Julen Lopetegui and Co have signed the likes of ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Maxilimian Kilman and Luis Guilmere, formerly of Palmeiras, as they prepare for an all-important Premier League campaign.

With a prospective spot back in Europe at stake, the former Real Madrid chief will be intently keen to bolster his squad with a new centre forward, on the back of uncertainty over the futures of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, being at the top of the priority list.

West Ham Could Delay Duran Move Until January

Fullkrug deal complicates matters for the Colombian

Antonio’s knee problems and Ings’ inability to lead the line saw Jarrod Bowen – a right-winger by trade – deployed in the east Londoners’ solitary striker berth for the majority of last season. Lopetegui, in his first summer at the club, will be keen to address their issues.

West Ham insider ExWHUEmployee, providing an update for The West Ham Way, suggested that the Colombian’s agents are concerned over how well developments are going over a deal for Fullkrug and admitted that they are ‘desperate’ for Villa to accept West Ham’s proposal.

Antonio, Duran, Fullkrug - 2023/24 League Stats Statistic Antonio Duran Fullkrug Minutes 1,711 463 2,225 Goals/Assists 6/2 5/0 12/8 Shots per game 1.2 0.9 1.8 Pass success rate (%) 64.6 71.1 66.6 Key passes per game 0.3 0.2 1.2 Dribbles per game 1.1 0.1 0.2 Overall rating 6.60 6.32 6.96

Should Duran’s employers accept said offer, the Hammers will be in a sticky situation, especially with their pursuit of Fullkrug, 31, so far advanced. With funds limited for the majority of teams in England’s top flight, there is not much of a chance that West Ham will fork out for both Fullkrug and Duran, who scored five goals in 462 Premier League minutes in 2023/24.

“Duran’s agents are said to be concerned at the develops with Fullkrug and are desperate for Villa to accept our offer. Should they do West Ham will have an interesting dilemma as to what to do next. “Perhaps something would come with the Fullkrug deal, maybe one deal would turn to a loan, perhaps Duran could be revisited in January when he should cost less. There are a few alternatives being considered by the club.”

Per BBC Sport, Lopetegui’s side have agreed a £27 million deal with Fullkrug’s Bundesliga employers, Borussia Dortmund, after the German netted 15 strikes in 46 outings last term. The report states that Dortmund have allowed Fullkrug to leave their training camp in Switzerland for talks with an unnamed club.

Wan-Bissaka and Summerville ‘Keen’ on West Ham Move

The latter set to sign contract today

Alongside a new striker, Lopetegui and his entourage are eager to add more bodies to their right-back department, as well as to their options on the wing. Respectively, Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United are close to having moves completed, according to Florian Plettenberg.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wan-Bissaka has played just shy of 200 times for Manchester United (190).

The Sky Sports Germany reporter has also claimed that both players are keen on a move to east London this summer. According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch winger is set to sign his West Ham contract today (3 Aug), while Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal for Wan-Bissaka is close to being agreed.

All statistics per WhoScored