CBS Sports duo Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards have gone viral for using Google Translate to converse with Jhon Duran after the Colombian’s heroics at Villa Park, scoring the all-important goal in their 1-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.

Unai Emery and Co secured a historic win on home soil as Duran, off the bench once again, produced a deft lob over Manuel Neuer, who was in no-man’s land. Leaving one of the best goalkeepers in football history scrambling back to his line, the striker wheeled off in jubilation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Duran’s strike ended Bayern’s unbeaten run in 41 Champions League group/league phase matches.

After scoring the most important goal of his career thus far, the ex-Chicago Fire talisman spoke to CBS Sports about a memorable night for him and his teammates. But, thanks to neither Carragher nor Richards speaking Spanish, it made for spectacular viewing.

Carragher and Richards Use Google Translate to Speak with Duran

Henry and Abdo had no issues with speaking Spanish

Close

Thanks to Kate Abdo’s multilingual nature and Thierry Henry’s time playing for Barcelona between 2007 and 2010, it meant that one half of the CBS crew had no issues when conversing with Wednesday’s match-winner in his primary language, which is Spanish.

It wasn’t as simple for the non-Spanish speaking Carragher and Richards, however, as the loveable pair were forced to use their phones for Google Translate.

According to MailOnline, Carragher began the interview by telling – or, at least, attempting to – Duran: “You are my favourite striker in Europe”. Much to the amusement of his fellow CBS co-hosts, the Merseyside icon still struggled with the word ‘favorito’, despite the help from his phone.

Richards, who enjoyed a 31-game spell in the west Midlands during his career, then followed shortly after and asked Duran:

“How much does your hair cut cost?”

Perhaps due to not understanding the question thanks to Richards’ thick Birmingham accent, Duran laughed in response and said: “I don't know!”

The difference between Henry and Abdo effortlessly speaking to Duran like it was their mother tongue and Richards and Carragher glued to their phones for all the help they can get is comedy gold.

Duran’s Spectacular Season So Far

The striker receive praise from Emi Martinez

Close

The man of the moment, Duran, has been superb for Emery and Co this season. Despite being linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, his Spanish boss will be more than pleased they managed to retain his services beyond the transfer window.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, talking to TNT Sports after the Bayern Munich victory, was full of praise for the Duran after what can be considered one of the best nights in the club’s long and storied history: “He’s been on fire, he came back with a different mentality this season.”

“He’s willing to work hard, pushing Ollie [Watkins] all the way. He’s a super sub. First time he touches the ball he lobs Neuer, one of the best goalies in history.”

Duran's 24/25 Premier League Stats vs Villa Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 157 14th Goals 4 =1st Shots per game 1.7 3rd Aerials won per game 1.2 =2nd xG (expected goals) 2.48 2nd Overall rating 6.75 5th

In the Premier League alone, the Medellin-born marksman has scored four goals in six appearances. A brilliant tally, of course, which is made all the more unbelievable after learning he has enjoyed just 157 minutes of action in the English top flight.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 03/10/24