Highlights West Ham are close to signing Jhon Duran, who is looking for consistent game time, and valued at £40 million.

Duran impressed at Villa despite his limited minutes, attracting interest from a number of big clubs.

Chelsea and Newcastle also keen, but Duran favours a move to east London as he wants to play under Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham are close to the signing of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, who wants to join the Hammers to play under a Spanish-speaking manager who will offer him regular game time, according to journalist James Nursey.

Duran deputised for the electric Ollie Watkins last season at Villa Park, struggling for minutes as the Englishman enjoyed a highly productive campaign. The Colombian started just three Premier League games all year, but still managed to net five times in an efficient use of his limited time on the pitch.

These glimpses of quality have been enough to attract the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham. The latter are said to be the frontrunners, with Nursey suggesting that they're close to matching Villa's £40 million valuation and that Duran is expected to notify his club this week that he is eager to complete the switch.

West Ham Getting Closer to Duran

The forward wants a move to east London

After impressing stateside for Chicago Fire, Duran earned a move to Europe in January 2023, in a deal with up to a purported £18 million. In his 18 months in the East Midlands thus far, he's largely struggled for consistent playing time under Unai Emery.

Despite making 35 league appearances, the bulk of these have been off the bench, only managing 611 minutes in the competition. Watkins' 32-goal contibution season inevitably meant minutes were few and far between for Duran, and he understandably now wants to be released from under his shadows and make a move to somewhere where he'll play regularly.

It was reported in June that the 20-year-old had told Chelsea he was up for a move to Stamford Bridge, while Newcastle have also been rumoured to hold an interest. However, after three failed bids, it now appears West Ham are the most likely suitors to land Duran - labelled as "special" by Emery earlier this year.

Writing on X, Nursey revealed that the Colombia international is keen to work with Spanish-speaking Julen Lopetegui, and is also attracted to the proposition of regularly leading the line for the Hammers.

It's expected that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks, for a fee in the region of Villa's valuation. The presence of Alexander Isak and Nicolas Jackson likely put Duran off the other interested parties, while West Ham are looking for a long-term successor to the ageing Michail Antonio.

It's believed that the mercurial number nine will be willing to 'agitate' for a move if Villa decide to play hardball in negotiations.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Duran Antonio Appearances 23 26 Goals 5 6 Shots Per 90 3.79 1.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 0.31 Touches in Opposition Penalty Area Per 90 5.09 3.14 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 0.43

West Ham Could Make Shock Tomori Move

The Irons are interested in the AC Milan defender

The Hammers have already strengthened in central defence with the addition of Max Kilman from Wolves, but it appears as though Lopetegui wants another body through the door in that position.

The club has already had a bid accepted for Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo - who looks to prefer a move to Juventus as things stand - and now reliable insider ExWHUemployee has suggested that a move for Milan's Tomori could be on the cards.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 22/07/2024