Highlights Duron Harmon plans to play in 2024, but expects to retire after the year.

The veteran safety has played 11 seasons in his career, and won three Super Bowls.

Harmon spoke about how much he'd enjoy a reunion with the Patriots to end his career.

After 11 seasons in the NFL, Duron Harmon is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Currently a free agent, the 33-year-old went on the Eye on Foxborough Podcast to discuss his future in the league. It was there that he revealed his intentions are to play in 2024, but he will hang his cleats after that:

Football has been amazing to me to be able to give me some financial freedom to be able to, you know ... pay for the next phase of life... So, if an opportunity comes up ... I just wanna make sure it’s the right opportunity because I’m preparing for this to be my last season.

The veteran is best known for his time with the New England Patriots, where he served as a 'closer' in the secondary. He was a key contributor to the team's three Super Bowl victories during that time and had a knack for creating late-game interceptions to close out contests.

Harmon Aims to Find the Right Opportunity

The veteran safety can still contribute to a secondary

Harmon spent the 2023 season with time spent on the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He's now sitting out on the open market as a free agent waiting to potentially get another chance. While the 33-year-old is still preparing to play, he is also aware of his current standing in the league:

I think last year just kind of let me know where, you know, what my status in the NFL is... if somebody gets hurt we’ll give you a call or … maybe another opportunity comes up early, I’m not sure, but right now I am, you know, still training to play.

The safety market has been unkind to many players, as over $100 million in salary cap has been cut in the position's salaries.

Notable names like Justin Simmons, Jamal Adams, and Quandre Diggs are all still available as the season is now just over two months away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Duron Harmon's 24 career interceptions are tied for 12th among active NFL players. Patrick Peterson is in first with 36.

When discussing a potential reunion with New England, Harmon shared plenty of excitement about the idea. Entering the league in 2013, the Rutgers defender was drafted in the third round by the Patriots and was a key defensive back for the team through his first seven seasons in the league.

While New England is set at their starting spots with Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger, the veteran could be a dependable third option in the secondary. Not to mention the experience could play a helpful hand as the team goes through their rebuild.

