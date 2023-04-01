Arsenal are keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Champions League football at the Emirates extremely likely next season, Arsenal are an attractive prospect for players around Europe.

Arsenal news - Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic signed for Juventus from Fiorentina last year for a fee of £66m in total, according to BBC.

Arsenal were keen to sign the Serbian striker before he signed for the Italian club, but Vlahovic wanted to join a club competing in the Champions League.

After signing for Juventus, Vlahovic addressed rumours that the Gunners were interested in securing his signature. He said: "Maybe my agent knows [about Arsenal’s offer] but I never talked to anyone about it. I just had one club in my mind because Juventus is Juventus. There is nothing else to say. And now I feel honoured to be given this jersey. It’s incredible every time I put it on."

However, with Juventus currently in seventh place in Serie A and facing a difficult fight to qualify for the Champions League, Vlahovic may be considering a new challenge in the summer, in order to find a club competing in the European competition.

What has O'Rourke said about Vlahovic?

O'Rourke has suggested that Vlahovic would be interested in a move to Arsenal, and they could be in the market for a striker this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Vlahovic was a big target for Arsenal prior to his move to Juventus. They've been keeping tabs on his situation and a number nine is a position that Arteta would like to strengthen for next season as well.

"I'm sure Vlahovic would definitely be interested in a move to Arsenal, especially if they win the Premier League and are playing in the Champions League next season as well."

Would Vlahovic be a good signing for Arsenal?

Vlahovic has scored 92 goals in 206 games throughout his career, as per Transfermarkt, so there's no doubt he would add a clinical edge to Arsenal's front line.

However, as of next season, the Gunners will have Gabriel Jesus, Folarin Balogun, and Eddie Nketiah as centre-forward options, so you'd imagine one or two could be leaving if they continue to pursue Vlahovic.

The former Fiorentina forward is certainly an upgrade on Nketiah and Balogun, but he may find it difficult to displace Jesus in the starting XI.