Aston Villa are a 'pretty big step down' for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Villa Park, but Jones believes it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

Aston Villa news - Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic signed for Italian club Juventus for a fee which could reach £66m, according to the BBC.

According to The Telegraph, Villa are plotting an ambitious move to sign Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

The appointment of Unai Emery earlier in the season has led to a drastic upturn in form at Villa Park, and with European football potentially on the horizon, adding more quality to their squad will be important.

Whether a move for a player of Vlahovic's calibre is a little too ambitious or not remains to be seen, but it's certainly an exciting time for Villa fans.

With Juventus currently sitting in second place in Serie A, Champions League football seems likely for the Italian club, which could make it difficult for Villa to convince Vlahovic to make the move to Villa Park.

What has Jones said about Vlahovic?

Jones has suggested that it could be difficult for Villa to attract Vlahovic, with it being a bit of a step down for the Serbian international.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Someone like Vlahovic, there's definitely some uncertainty around what happens at Juventus, but if they qualify for the Champions League, I don't see him leaving.

"Even if they don't, for him to join a team that's not in the Champions League would be a pretty big step down for him. I'd say that there are a lot of barriers to overcome with that one."

How has Vlahovic performed this season?

Vlahovic has scored 10 Serie A goals in 20 starts so far, whilst also providing two assists, according to FBref.

The 23-year-old striker has also averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.95 in the league this term.

Staying fit has been a difficulty for Vlahovic this season.

According to Transfermarkt, Vlahovic has missed 12 games through injury.

With Ollie Watkins currently in sensational form, scoring 14 Premier League goals, signing a striker maybe shouldn't be a priority for the Midlands club.

Adding strength in depth is always a positive, but you'd imagine Juventus will be demanding a significant fee to part ways with Vlahovic, considering what they paid for him.