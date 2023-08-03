Chelsea are reportedly pursuing a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with Romelu Lukaku going the other way, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided some insight, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino could be looking to add some more firepower to his attack before the summer transfer window closes.

Chelsea transfer news - Dusan Vlahovic

Despite bringing in both Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea could be lacking a natural number nine in their squad heading into the new season.

Jackson has played out wide at times and is still developing, with Nkunku playing in a host of different positions during his time at RB Leipzig.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Vlahovic by Juventus, as long as they get Lukaku in return.

Although Lukaku could be the out-and-out striker Pochettino is looking for, it's not worked out for him at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Lukaku to leave Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut in September.

Now, Jones has provided some insight into Chelsea's potential pursuit of Vlahovic and whether he can make an impact in the Premier League.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Vlahovic?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea's interest in Vlahovic does remain after sounding out a move for the Serbian earlier in the window.

The journalist adds that Vlahovic could be an unbelievable signing for the west London club, and he believes that the Juventus forward has a much higher ceiling than Jackson.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I remember a few weeks ago describing how Chelsea had felt out this situation and had a conference call with Juventus ready for talks with the new sporting director over a potential deal.

"On the back of those discussions nothing was picked up, I thought maybe the ship had sailed on Vlahovic for now. Chelsea felt the situation out, they knew everything they needed to know in terms of signing him, but they didn’t pull the trigger.

"After what we have seen from Chelsea and Jackson in pre-season I don’t really see a reason for them suddenly making a signing like this right now, yet I am hearing that the interest remains and obviously there is the whole Lukaku factor now in the mix.

"Vlahovic would be an unbelievable signing. Do not underestimate what this guy could do in the Premier League. Jackson has had a good pre-season and adds a really nice mix of assets to the attack, but I’m sticking by my opinion that he won’t score more than 15 goals.

"Vlahovic has a ceiling much higher than that in my eyes."

What's next for Chelsea?

Journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

You'd imagine this could be a major priority for the west Londoners over the next few weeks.

Jacobs has also revealed to GMS that Michael Olise is a concrete option for Pochettino, so Chelsea's business is certainly not over.