Chelsea have been linked with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and he could be the man Mauricio Pochettino wants in attack, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have already been in the market for new attackers during the summer transfer window, but they're still lacking an out-and-out number nine.

Chelsea transfer news - Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic signed for Juventus from Italian club Fiorentina for a fee of £66m, as per the BBC.

The Serbian attacker only made the move to Turin at the beginning of 2022, but Juventus already appear to be open to offloading Vlahovic this summer.

As per reports in Italy, Juventus are willing to offer Vlahovic as part of a deal to try and bring Romelu Lukaku to the Allianz Stadium.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are set to enter discussions regarding the 23-year-old.

The Blues have recruited Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in attacking areas so far this window, but neither player are what you'd call a natural, out-and-out number nine.

Vlahovic certainly fits that bill as a striker who could lead the line for Pochettino, and his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

The former Partizan Belgrade forward has scored 95 goals in 220 games during his short career, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Brown said about Vlahovic?

Brown has suggested that Vlahovic could be the big-name centre-forward that Pochettino is looking for this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think he could be a really interesting signing for Chelsea but it would cost a lot of money and this would be the one who will be playing for them every week.

"This would be the big-name centre forward that Pochettino I think is after. I don't really think he's like a Diego Costa either. He doesn't really have that kind of aggression.

"Diego Costa was just a mean, nasty ball of aggression, which really worked for Chelsea at the time. Vlahovic is kind of more silky than that, I would almost say. A very good finisher and someone who has a range of shooting too.

"So, it will be interesting to see if they do this deal and I think he could be a success at Chelsea."

Who else are Chelsea looking to sign?

Since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's transfer strategy has been centred around targeting young, up-and-coming players, and the philosophy appears to be continuing this summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, recently revealed that Chelsea signing Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca is a 'serious possibility'.

Elsewhere, the MailOnline have reported that Chelsea are negotiating with Brighton & Hove Albion over Moises Caicedo, as they look to convince the Seagulls to lower their £100m asking price.

The Athletic have also proposed that the Blues have had a bid accepted for Santos winger Angelo Gabriel.

Boehly is well and truly looking to stockpile the best young players from around Europe, planning for the long-term future of the club rather than looking for immediate success.