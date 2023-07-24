Chelsea are still in the market for a striker this summer, and journalist Rudy Galetti has insisted that one player is 'not an abandoned option' this summer at Stamford Bridge, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino and Todd Boehly have made signings in attacking areas, but they appear to want a natural number nine.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have been signed during the summer transfer window, reinforcing their attacking force.

The likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Raheem Sterling were among the forward options brought in last season, but none of them are what you'd call an out-and-out striker.

Kai Havertz was utilised as a number nine for the most part last term, but the German international has now completed a move to Arsenal.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino wants to make a 'big splash' in the transfer window by signing a striker this summer.

The west London club struggled last campaign, finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League and failing to qualify for any European competition.

Understandably, Pochettino will be wanting multiple new additions to attempt to change Chelsea's fortunes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was another option for the Blues heading into the new term, but the Gabonese striker has now joined French side Marseille.

Romelu Lukaku remains at Stamford Bridge, but as per the MailOnline, Chelsea are pushing for him to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

What has Galetti said about Chelsea?

Galetti has suggested that Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is not an 'abandoned option' for Pochettino before the window closes in September.

The Italian journalist has claimed that, however, Juventus' asking price is currently too high.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "So, Vlahovic is not an abandoned option. On the contrary, he's the ideal, as I've told some times, the profile requested by Pochettino.

"However, as told, Juventus' asking price is considered too high and Chelsea want to take their time if the competition allows that, to negotiate the demands with Juventus."

What's next for Chelsea?

As mentioned, signing a striker could be a priority for Chelsea before the Premier League season gets underway next month.

One option for the west London club is Montpellier attacker Elye Wahi, with journalist Galetti previously telling GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are focusing on the 20-year-old over Vlahovic at the moment.

Vlahovic is likely to be the striker more ready to come in and make an immediate impact, but as we've seen with Chelsea over the last few transfer windows, they've preferred to sign younger talents.

The MailOnline previously reported that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is currently building a mansion near Chelsea's Cobham training ground, fueling rumours that he could be joining the club.

However, it seems unlikely that Daniel Levy would be willing to allow the England international to make a move to a London rival.

Whoever the priority may be, there's no doubt that Pochettino needs to bring in a prolific goalscorer to improve on their dreadful campaign last term.