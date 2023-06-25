Manchester United now have the possibility of signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's clear that United need to add more firepower to their attack before the window closes.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

With Wout Weghorst leaving and United left with just Anthony Martial as an out-and-out striker, reinforcements will be necessary this summer.

The Guardian reported earlier this month that United had left the race to sign Harry Kane, due to Tottenham Hotspur setting a hefty price tag for the England international.

As a result, the Red Devils may have to explore other avenues, and Juventus forward Vlahovic could be of interest to Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team.

It was reported earlier in the year by Manchester Evening News that Manchester United were at the front of the queue for Vlahovic if he was to leave the Italian club.

Now, Jones has confirmed that the Serbian international could depart over the next few months.

What has Jones said about Vlahovic?

Jones has suggested that it's now possible for United to sign Vlahovic this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I have had an indication that it is possible to sign Vlahovic in this window and I’m intrigued to see if anyone goes to check on Juventus' resistance around that. It seems like an opportunity too good to miss.

"He’s one of the most lethal marksmen in the game and if Man United continue to look for someone and have truly walked away from Harry Kane, as seems the case, this one could truly be workable.

"I believe Rasmus Hojlund is more likely in terms of an offer right now but my information is that if a bid was to be made in the region of £65-70million for Vlahovic there is a good chance Juventus will consider it.

"Chelsea have been linked heavily with him too so I’ll be keeping an eye on that too. Vlahovic would be a great striker to add competition and excitement to the Premier League."

Would Vlahovic be a good signing for Manchester United?

The 23-year-old has certainly proven in his short career that he knows where the net is.

Vlahovic has scored 95 goals in 220 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Scoring goals is unlikely to be an issue for Vlahovic, and at the age of 23, there's a good chance that he's only going to get better.