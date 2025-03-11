Everton are one of the clubs who have considered a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and he could be available for just £25m in the summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Vlahovic has endured a difficult season under Thiago Motta, with the signing of Randal Kolo Muani in January meaning his game time has been limited. Juventus originally paid £67m to sign him from Fiorentina back in 2022, but his price tag has significantly dropped over the last few years.

Everton are likely to be in the market for a new centre-forward when the summer transfer window opens for business. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract, while their other attacking options have struggled to live up to expectations.

Everton Have Considered Vlahovic Move

He could cost just £25m

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Everton are one of the sides to have considered a move to sign Vlahovic in the past, and his new asking price could see interested parties come back to the table once again. It's believed that Juventus may demand as low as £25m to allow him to depart, despite setting an initial asking price of £35m.

Dusan Vlahovic 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Serie A 22 9 1 1,479' Champions League 9 4 1 549' Coppa Italia 2 1 0 171'

With Calvert-Lewin potentially heading through the exit door, the need for a striker this summer will likely be significant. Beto has struggled for consistency, Youssef Chermiti is still young and could potentially do with a loan, while Armando Broja suffered a long-term injury, meaning the Toffees are unlikely to make his deal permanent.

Despite his struggles this season, Vlahovic, described as 'world-class', would be a bit of a statement signing from new owners The Friedkin Group as they prepare to enter a new era. The Merseyside outfit are set to move to their new stadium in the coming months ahead of the 2025/2026 campaign, and they will likely want to mark the new era with some marquee additions.

All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 11/03/2025