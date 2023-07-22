Tottenham Hotspur may be forced to replace their talisman Harry Kane this summer, and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed their number one target to succeed him, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Losing Kane won't be ideal for Spurs, but it could be time for the north London club to cash in.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

Kane has spent his whole career at Hotspur Way after coming through the academy, but his contract is now close to expiring.

The England international will be free to leave Spurs next summer, as it stands, unless Daniel Levy can convince him to sign a new deal.

That will undoubtedly be what Spurs plan to do, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Kane wanted a new challenge, after failing to win a major trophy during his time in north London.

According to The Times, Kane doesn't want to sign a new contract to extend his stay beyond next year and is hoping to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, who are interested in securing his signature before the window closes.

Spurs are now in a difficult position with Kane. They can either refuse to allow him to leave this summer and hope he signs a new deal, or cash in whilst they can to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Whether it's this year or next, Levy will have to find an adequate replacement.

What has Galetti said about Spurs?

Galetti has suggested that Tottenham's number one target to replace Kane is Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

However, they will be looking to negotiate with the Italian club, as their current asking price is too high.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As just told, Tottenham are targeting Dusan Vlahovic as replacement number one in the event of the farewell of Harry Kane.

"The Serbian player could leave Juventus in the summer transfer window for around €80m and the Bianconeri are absolutely open to listen to proposals for him.

"Spurs are on the verge of taking the first steps to better understand the room for negotiation with the Italian club, because the price tag is considered too high. Tottenham would like to lower the request during talks."

What's next for Tottenham?

Spurs will undoubtedly have multiple targets lined up if Kane was to depart during the summer transfer window.

BILD journalist Christian Falk has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are interested in signing Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

However, the Nigerian striker isn't interested in a move to the north London club.

Without any European football next season, it's going to be difficult for Levy and his recruitment team to convince players to make the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For now, with Kane still at Spurs, their focus could be on improving their defence after a disappointing campaign in the Premier League.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have met the representatives of Wolfsburg defender Micky Van de Ven, whilst also confirming that two centre-backs could arrive through the door.