UFC lightweight stars Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler may have the most discreet but heated rivalry ever.

When people typically think of the best lightweight feuds ever, the feuds which immediately pop into people's minds are Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz, McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor vs Poirier, however, the feud between Poirier and Chandler is arguably more serious and heated than most of them.

Despite the two having already fought each other over two years ago, a knockout victory from Michael Johnson at UFC Tampa surprisingly reignited the feud between the two lightweight stars on social media. Today, GIVEMESPORT will take you through how the social media altercation went down and why Johnson's knockout victory at UFC Tampa played such a big part in the reignition of the feud.

Related The 10 Greatest Debuts in UFC History [Ranked] The greatest debuts in UFC history have been named and ranked in order by GIVEMESPORT.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler Clash On Social Media During UFC Tampa

Chandler posted a clip of Poirier getting KO'd on X following Michael Johnson's huge KO victory

Despite having seemingly settled their feud inside the UFC Octagon over two years ago, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are once again at each other on social media and the cause of the reignition of the feud may come as a surprise.

At UFC Tampa, UFC veteran Michael Johnson produced one of the biggest knockout victories of the year and following his victory, Chandler took to social media to praise Johnson for having "the best right hook in UFC history," whilst also taking a clear shot at Poirier as he attached a clip of Poirier getting knocked out by Johnson back when they fought over eight years ago which plays over and over again.

From such a clip being posted by Chandler, it was pretty obvious that 'The Diamond' would reply and that he did. Poirier fired back at 'Iron' very quickly by slamming his record in the UFC and bringing up the fact he defeated him when they fought. You can find Poirier's brutal response below.

The reason why the feud between Poirier and Chandler is so bitter is that both during and after their fight, Poirier accused Chandler of cheating multiple times and claimed that he was fish-hooking him in the mouth during grappling exchanges and was even putting his fingers in his gloves to stop him from getting submissions locked in. After Chandler's most recent fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 where he was once again involved in a cheating controversy, landing several shots to the back of the Brazilian's head, it is fair to say he is not painting himself as the most sportsmanlike fighter.