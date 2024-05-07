Highlights Dustin Poirier has predicted that Conor McGregor will beat Michael Chandler in two rounds if he returns to old form at UFC 303 in June.

Poirier boasts a solid 3-1 record against McGregor and Chandler, with three finishes in their fights.

McGregor and Chandler are both returning from layoffs for the headlining fight at UFC 303 on June 29th.

UFC veteran Dustin Poirier has faced Conor McGregor three times in his mixed martial arts career, as well as sharing the Octagon with Michael Chandler in November 2022, so it is safe to say that he is familiar with the two fighters headlining UFC 303 in June.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, he provided insight into how he thinks the welterweight meeting will go, and he doesn't think the contest will last very long.

Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Diamond believes if McGregor returns to his old ways, he'll get the job done inside two rounds

Poirier backed former rival McGregor to get the win over Chandler in June when the two face off. When asked for his prediction by Ariel Helwani, he provided the following insight: "I think that if Conor comes back anything he was with his timing and rhythm - but with the injury that he had and this long of a layoff and we are not getting any younger, either - If he (McGregor) comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler."

McGregor has not featured in the UFC since his third encounter with Poirier in June 2021. The Irishman suffered a leg injury at the end of the first round in Las Vegas, earning his opponent a TKO victory. However, Diamond feels that if Notorious is the same fighter as he was prior to the injury, the fight with Chandler won't reach a third round.

"If Conor is who he was before the injury and stuff, I think two rounds. I think the fight is over in two rounds."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have a combined 38 wins by finish in their professional careers.

Poirier's History with McGregor and Chandler

The American has two wins over McGregor and one win over Chandler

Dustin Poirier has significant experience when it comes to UFC 303's headlining pair. With three fights with McGregor and one with Chandler, he boasts an impressive 3-1 record in these four fights. His only loss being a TKO defeat to Conor McGregor in 2014.

Poirier also earned three finishes in his wins against the pair. He earned two TKO victories over Conor McGregor in January and July 2021 respectively, before submitting Chandler with a rear-naked choke in November 2022.

Poirier himself is currently preparing for his third shot at undisputed lightweight glory, as he takes on Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on the 1st of June.

McGregor and Chandler Returning From Layoffs

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's leg break versus Poirier was a vicious one. However, the former two-division champion does not see it impeding his path to victory against Chandler. Speaking on his leg on This Life of Mine Podcast, McGregor stated: "I am Terminator now. I have a titanium rod that goes into the knee and down the bone, right down to my ankle. It's unbreakable."

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler has also not featured in the UFC for a significant amount of time. The last time MMA fans saw 'Iron' Mike compete was at UFC 281 during his defeat against Dustin Poirier. Meaning that fighting in June 2024 would mark just over 19 months outside the Octagon. This time outside the cage has been the biggest gap between fights in Chandler's professional career.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will face off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the 29th of June at UFC 303.