Highlights Poirier slams Chandler as an outsider in UFC, questioning his credentials and relevance in the lightweight division.

Chandler's two-year wait for McGregor fight seen as wasting crucial time for his career by Poirier.

Poirier highlights risk in Chandler losing to someone else while waiting for McGregor, jeopardizing shot at the big fight.

The last time Michael Chandler stepped into the Octagon was against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The pair fought at UFC 281 in November 2022. Poirier defeated Chandler via a third-round rear-naked choke. Chandler hasn't fought since due to waiting for the promise of a fight with Conor McGregor, which nearly happened at UFC 302. Poirier on the other hand had fought three times since then, dropping fights to Justin Geathje for the BMF title and Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title He won one versus Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier has expressed his desire to fight one more time before hanging up his gloves and took aim at Chandler in a recent interview, leading fans to wonder if a Chandler fight is what's on his mind.

Dustin Poirier on Former Opponent Michael Chandler: ‘You’re Not One of Us’

Dustin Poirier reacts to Michael Chandler's 'just retire' tweet.

The beef is alive and well between Chandler and Poirier. In 2022, Poirier accused Chandler of being “a dirty motherf*cker” due to several fouls in their fight. Now, two years later, Poirier is still mad and that's due to a recent tweet from Chandler. Last week Poirier announced one last fight and mentioned several fighters including McGregor and Makhachev for potential opponents. Chandler tweeted a response that set Poirier off. “No thanks” - retire man…we good.'"

“Who the f*ck is ‘we?!’” Poirier said The MMA Hour. “You just go here, buddy. You’re not one of us. You’re not ‘we.’ I’ve been here. ‘We’re good.’ Who’s we? Welcome to the UFC, dude. You’ve got one win in the UFC." Poirier continued, "He’s not one of us. I’ve been cutting my teeth in the UFC since January of 2011, 2010. He just got here. Who is we? He’s speaking for the lightweight division? Muscle Milk Mike needs to chill.”

Dustin Poirier Says Michael Chandler is Wasting His Time Waiting for Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has waited nearly two years to fight Conor McGregor

Chandler has been waiting for the McGregor fight for almost two years. He was promised the fight after coaching The Ultimate Fighter. But USADA and now injury issues have delayed the fight. Poirier thinks Chandler is wasting his time waiting for McGregor.

“He’s risking the chance of losing the fight if it ever materializes,” Poirier said. “But if he goes in there and loses to someone else, do they give him that Conor shot again? If he takes another fight does Conor move on and take a different fight as well? The payoff of beating Conor McGregor, financially and just for your career, is worth the wait. But if you never get it, you’re wasting a lot of years and you’re not a young man. These years are very important."

Poirier says he might have waited for the McGregor fight, but not as long has Chandler has. “Not two years,” Poirier said. “I’d have to be in the position. It’s tough to say [how long I’d have waited]. After fighting him the second time in Abu Dhabi and then the way my contract was structured, I would have waited, probably — probably a year.”