Throughout the UFC's incredible 30-plus-year history, the promotion has seen some of the most bitter and heated rivalries ever. When thinking of the most bitter, heated and personal UFC rivalries ever, the ones which often come to mind are Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen, however, arguably the most personal rivalry ever is Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor.

Despite the history between Poirier and McGregor, 'The Diamond' has backed the Irishman to make a successful return to the UFC, despite his last appearance in the Octagon coming almost four years ago and a return at this point doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

Dustin Poirier Believes Conor McGregor Can Make a Successful UFC Return

'The Diamond' has called his bitter rival "special" and believes he can be successful if he can rediscover the passion and desire he once had