Highlights Dustin Poirier's stunning KO win over Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in Miami showcased his resilience and skill.

There are no retirement plans for Poirier as he eyes another title shot against Islam Makhachev after the epic clash.

Donald Trump was spotted ringside enjoying Poirier's gutsy performance.

UFC star Dustin Poirier produced a jaw-dropping, picture-perfect, knockout against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida on Saturday night. 'The Diamond' came into the fight off the back of a crushing defeat to Justin Gaethje last year.

Following his loss to 'The Highlight,' fans were wondering what would be next for the former interim lightweight champion. The UFC faithful were left nervous after his clash with Saint-Denis was confirmed for the epic card.

Not only was he beaten by Gaethje, but he was knocked out cold by a head kick in the second round. Ahead of his bout with the Frenchman at UFC 299, Poirier hinted that he could announce his retirement after the fight, telling TMZ Sports: "Every fight could be it [my last]. Every fight. Where I’m at, 35 years old, this is my 30th fight in the UFC. Every fight could be it.”

Saint-Denis, who had lost just one fight prior to his showdown with the American, was coming off a sensational head-kick knockout against Matt Frevola at UFC 295. The streaking contender was feared by many in the top 10 given his meteoric rise in the promotion.

Dustin Poirier Delivers at UFC 299

The Right Hand was a Thing of Beauty

The Frenchman once served as a French Special Air Service (SAS) operator, before leaving the army after five years of service in March 2019 to take up a career in MMA. The fact that he opened up as a sizeable favourite shows just how good Saint-Denis is, who donned a five-fight finish streak coming into the clash.

'God of War' came out guns blazing in the first round and imposed himself on Poirier early on. He showed what a well-rounded fighter he is, dominating the boxing exchanges as well as finding a lot of success on the canvas.

On the mat, Saint-Denis started to search for submissions, doing well to transition into some dangerous positions. At times in the first round, he looked on the verge of winning, but the durability of Poirier was on full display.

Round two saw the Frenchman come out with the same game-plan, dictating the pace and being on the front foot. Poirier, who looked tired, was on the jaws of suffering yet another defeat. However, his experience shone through, a huge left hook marked the beginning of the end for the 28-year-old. A beautiful right hook soon after sent Saint-Denis to the floor, forcing the referee to wave off the fight.

The American then appeared to go over and have a chat with Donald Trump after his latest win. Trump, who is a big combat sports fan, was sitting cageside with UFC chief Dana, and the former US President got on his feet to applaud 'The Diamond' for his gutsy performance.

Poirier has no Intention of Retiring

He is now in Line for Another Title Shot

Speaking to Joe Rogan after the fight, the 35-year-old gave no sign of calling it a career. His latest win has now seen him put himself in line for a title fight against Islam Makhachev.

While Gaethje is the obvious opponent for Makhachev, and the number one contender, 'The Highlight' is set to face former featherweight king Max Holloway at UFC 300 next month and may not be ready to fight when the 155-pound champion returns in June.

Poirier didn't appear to be interested about his future and was quick to give credit to Saint-Denis following their epic clash in Miami, saying: