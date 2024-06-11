Highlights UFC star Dustin Poirier is flirting with the idea of retirement.

The American fighter last competed at UFC 302, losing to Islam Makhachev by fifth-round submission.

The one thing holding Poirier back from retiring is his feeling that he can still compete with the UFC's best fighters.

Speaking in an interview Monday on 'The MMA Hour,' Dustin Poirier revealed that he is "leaning towards" retirement following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship at Prudential Center, Newark in New Jersey.

Dustin Poirier 'Leaning Towards' Retirement

Poirier spoke about retirement even before his fight at UFC 302

At UFC 302, Dustin Poirier was once again unsuccessful in his pursuit of the undisputed UFC lightweight championship. 'The Diamond,' who is a fan favorite, secured himself another title shot following his brilliant knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. Poirier was somewhat fortunate to find his next fight for UFC gold as at the time of the fight taking place, the as Saint-Denis was ranked outside the top 10 in the UFC's lightweight rankings. However, as Arman Tsarukyan turned down the chance to face Islam Makhachev in what would have been a quick turnaround for him, having fought at UFC 300, Poirier was offered the fight and, of course, took it without hesitation.

A big talking point coming into UFC 302 was 'The Diamond's' candid talk about a possible retirement after the fight. Many fans were confused as to why Poirier was speaking about a possible retirement so much coming into a title fight. However, when explaining his feelings around retirement, Poirier is very content with what he has achieved in his career and is in a position where he has earned enough money throughout his career so that his family will be set for life.

Poirier lost to Makhachev via submission in the fifth and final round at UFC 302. And, although Poirier did not confirm his retirement at UFC 302 in his post-fight interview, today, in an interview with Ariel Helwani on 'The MMA Hour,' the 35-year-old has revealed that he is now "leaning towards" retirement.

Poirier once again, spoke very honestly in his interview with Helwani and explained how, despite currently "leaning towards" retirement, he is still not sure which decision to make when it comes to carrying on fighting or retiring. Poirier also didn't seem keen on having to work his way back to a title shot either.

How many more times would I need to fight to get myself back into position to fight for the world title? I don’t know. But like I said, I’m not going to do it again. I’m not going to fight five more times trying to earn another title shot. I’m in a weird spot and I don’t know how to explain it or what decision to make. I’m taking it day-by-day and see what comes with my mind changing and seeing how I feel.”

Dustin Poirier Had More to Say on The MMA Hour

The American fighter said he still feels like he can compete with the world's best

'The Diamond' also explained that he is hesitant on making a decision on his career right now as he still feels like he can hang with the best fighters the lightweight division has to offer, but at the same time, does not want to overstay his welcome and potentially take more damage fighting.

“The only thing that makes me not want to walk away is I still feel I can compete with these guys, and I feel I’m still getting better. It’s not like I’m slowing down too much or age is getting to me. My reaction time is still good and I know I can beat those guys. And say I do leave, in a year from now it might not be the same if I ever try to come back. I’m scared to miss what I have left to give. But I also don’t want to give too much of myself."

No matter what decision Poirier makes, he will go down as a legend of MMA.