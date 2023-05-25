Conor McGregor’s keenly anticipated return to the Octagon will see him cross paths with Michael Chandler at some point later this year.

There is so much talk about what could go down between the pair with fellow fighters weighing in on the conversation too.

Well, who else to predict the outcome of the bout than someone who has fought McGregor three times and Chandler once?

Dustin Poirier, from Lafayette, Louisiana, faced the latter in his most recent outing. The Diamond made Chandler submit in the November of last year in New York City.

Chandler will be looking to bounce back from this defeat against the iconic Irishman, but Poirier doesn’t quite fancy his chances.

Video: Dustin Poirier's prediction for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

While speaking on The MMA Hour, the 34-year-old has claimed: “If Conor is who he was before the injury and stuff, I think two rounds, I think the fight is over in two rounds.”

He continued: "I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was with his timing and rhythm, with the injury that he had and this long off a layoff, and we are not getting any younger, either. If he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler."

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

In his own bouts with the Notorious, Poirier got the upper hand twice. In 2014 in Nevada, McGregor came out on top, but then in the two subsequent meetings, both in 2021, Poirier prevailed via TKO and further etched himself into the UFC history books.

Much like Chandler, McGregor’s last fight was also against Poirier, where he suffered a broken leg in the very first round of that outing which has kept him away from the Octagon ever since. In the two years that have passed, there has been mass speculation about whether he will ever even return to action, so a clash with Chandler at some point this year would certainly be a welcome sight.

On top of the injuries, doping issues have been heavily reported regarding McGregor. He is no stranger to the spotlight for better or worse and his future could be snatched away from him at any moment.

Dana White has previously spoken on the fight, citing the most likely location as Madison Square Garden and with November or December set to be the month for the major spectacle.

Will Poirier be proven right in his prediction as one former nemesis of his goes up against another?