Despite getting a shot at the UFC lightweight title in his last bout, Dustin Poirier was teasing that his fight at UFC 302 against Islam Makhachev could be his last. 'The Diamond' was unsuccessful once again in his pursuit of the lightweight crown, losing via fifth-round submission.

Despite it looking almost certain that retirement was imminent, it seems that Poirier has backtracked on that talk and has shown some interest in a trilogy fight against Justin Gaethje.

Despite it looking like Poirier was going to retire, last night, during a live show episode of 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' hosted by UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, 'The Diamond' seemed motivated to come back when asked if a trilogy fight against Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje could tempt him back to the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier Seemingly Open to Trilogy Bout With Justin Gaethje

When Poirier was asked about a potential trilogy bout against Gaethje, he did everything except shut the idea down. He seemed openly irritated by the idea of the retiring while the pair were still looked at one fight apiece in their series.

"You know I don't like to leave things unsettled. We are 1-1, with one KO a piece. So, the rubber match? I don't know, we gotta see."

Why a Trilogy Bout Makes Sense For Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Both men are coming off pretty brutal losses

A trilogy bout between Poirier and Gaethje next makes absolute sense for both men given the fact they are both coming off of pretty big losses and there aren't obvious fights for either of them at this moment in time. Poirier is coming off what looks to be his last shot at UFC gold and Gaethje is fresh off of losing his BMF title in arguably the best fight of the year so far against Max Holloway at UFC 300. Holloway put Gaethje out cold with just one second left in the fight.

Poirier and Gaethje have fought twice already with each man holding KO victories over one another. Poirier handed Gaethje his second UFC loss in just his third UFC fight in 2018. The two would then rematch over five years later where 'The Highlight' put Poirier out cold with a brutal head kick to win the vacant BMF title. With both fights having definitive endings, it would be a shame for both men to retire having not settled the score with a trilogy bout.