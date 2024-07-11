Highlights Dustin Poirier said he almost fought Nate Diaz on just 24 hours' notice at UFC 279 due to another fighter missing weight.

Poirier's willingness to step in mirrors Dan Ige's recent heroic last-minute fight at UFC 303 against Diego Lopes.

Poirier is open to fighting again, and likes the idea of facing Nate Diaz in a boxing match.

No.4-ranked UFC lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, has revealed that he once agreed to fight fellow UFC legend, Nate Diaz on 24 hours' notice — but the bout never materialized.

Poirier has told this story off the back of Dan Ige's incredible step in at UFC 303 to face Diego Lopes on just several hours' notice. As it turns out, Poirier is just a bad a man as Ige.

Related Dan Ige Reveals Pay Deal He Accepted to Fight Diego Lopes at UFC 303 Dan Ige has revealed the deal he was offered following his last-minute step in at UFC 303 to face Diego Lopes.

Dustin Poirier Once Agreed to Face Nate Diaz On 24 Hours' Notice

Poirier accepted a fight against Diaz at UFC 279

In a recent appearance on 'The MMA Hour,' Dustin Poirier shared an incredible story about when he almost fought Nate Diaz at UFC 279 with only a day's notice.

Poirier's anecdote is remiscient of Dan Ige's heroics at UFC 303, when he stepped in to replace Brian Ortega on the day, who was struck down with an illness hours before he fought Diego Lopes. Ige's addition to the UFC 303 card against Lopes was announced just 30 minutes before the beginning of the main pay-per-view card, which made Ige the latest addition to a UFC card in history.

Poirier revealed that he was contacted and accepted a fight against Diaz at UFC 279 following Diaz's original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev's huge weight miss. In the end, the main event and co-main events of the show were switched and Diaz ended up fighting Tony Ferguson and Chimaev ended up fighting Kevin Holland.

“I accepted a fight against him on 24 hours’ notice, I was gonna fly to Las Vegas and weigh in on the same day, the night of the Khamzat stuff. It’s a crazy story the way it worked. Mike Brown flew in on Thursday to Louisiana, just to come visit. We went to dinner and went to sleep. Friday morning, a bunch of missed calls and texts, my management, Hunter (Campbell), everybody from the UFC reaching out ‘Hey, he’s not going to make weight. Can you make 170?'"

'The Diamond' revealed that when everything was looking set to happen, the UFC somehow managed to switch the main and co-main events around and save the day.

Dustin Poirier Open to Nate Diaz Boxing Match

Despite being veterans, Poirier and Diaz have never faced each other

Despite being veterans of the UFC lightweight division, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have actually never faced each other. However, that could soon change as Poirier has revealed that he is open to facing Diaz in a boxing match.

Again, speaking on 'The MMA Hour', 'The Diamond' showed interest in entering the boxing ring and even said he'd "whip" Diaz.