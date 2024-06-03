Highlights McGregor is scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 after three years out of the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier has faced both men and picked the Irishman as his clear winner.

'The Diamond' believes Chandler's style is tailor-made for McGregor.

Conor McGregor is scheduled to return to the Octagon later this month as the former two-division UFC champion looks to notch his first win since January 2020. He’ll be facing longtime MMA veteran and fan-favorite fighter, Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The biggest factor in McGregor’s three-year hiatus was due to a broken shinbone injury he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

The Louisiana native and McGregor have a long history that dates back to 2014 when 'Notorious' knocked out Poirier in the first-round. Poirier would go on to face the Irishman in two rematches and knows McGregor better than most. Following his battle with Islam Makhachev in UFC 302’s main event, Poirier gave a breakdown of the five-round fight between his two former foes.

Dustin Poirier Breaks Down Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

UFC 303 will mark three years since McGregor's last bout

The 35-year-old skyrocketed up the featherweight rankings after winning multiple titles in the regional MMA scene. He would go on to accomplish the same feat in the UFC by knocking out Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez in back-to-back years. McGregor would go on to face generational boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr in a crossover mega-fight. The clash was a major commercial success, but the fight would mark a downturn in McGregor's MMA form.

Since McGregor beat Alvarez in 2016, he has just single win under his belt. The victory came at UFC 246 when the Irishman quickly dismantled Donald Cerrone inside a minute. Prior to the fight, McGregor’s whiskey business was flourishing, but he said that he avoided alcohol during the training camp. The superstar has stated that he has taken a similar stance to his training for the Chandler fight, but time will tell if he was as disciplined as in previous fights.

Dustin Poirier Predicts Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Poirier is a student of the game. Able to bounce back after getting knocked down a peg during a fight or from a loss, 'The Diamond' has always figured out a way to come back stronger. After losing to McGregor at UFC 178, Poirier returned with a vengeance seven years later, knocking out his rival in the rematch and dominating their trilogy fight as well.

In Poirier’s fight with Chandler, he dealt with early adversity but forged back to win via submission. When asked for his views on the McGregor vs Chandler fight after his loss to Islam Makhachev, Poirier backed McGregor to tally a win for the first time in over four years, suggesting that Chandler's fighting style could open him up to a knockout.

"If Conor comes back anywhere to where he was before the injury, I’m talking timing wise, his rhythm, I think he knocks Chandler out. Obviously I fought them both. I fought Conor three times. The way Chandler covers distance with big movements against a sniper like Conor, you’re gonna run into something big and you can’t take those shots. Chandler’s had a long career, been hurt a lot, I’m not saying he’s chinny, but I’m saying you can’t cover distance with a sniper like Conor. If he’s like he was he’s going to knock Chandler out."