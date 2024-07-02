Highlights Dustin Poirier teases "last dance" against Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on social media.

Following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in an undisputed lightweight title fight, it seemed that retirement was almost certainly going to be on the horizon for Dustin Poirier.

However, 'The Diamond' seems to have had a quick change of heart and he is back stirring the pot on social media against some of his biggest rivals.

Poirier took to social media to mock and potentially tease fights against Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier Teases "Last Dance" Against Old Rivals

Poirier teased one more fight against Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

In the lead-up to what looked to be his final ever shot at UFC gold against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, for weeks prior to the fight taking place, Poirier was already talking about possibly retiring. Poirier lost to Makhachev via fifth-round submission and in his post-fight interview, though he did not confirm he'd retire, he still gave the impression that it was possibly the last time he'll compete inside a UFC Octagon.

Poirier now seems to have done a complete U-turn on those tentative plans as he is now back to his normal self, trolling Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on social media and potentially teasing that his last fight could be against one of those men.

In the early hours on Monday morning, Poirier teased a "last dance," and decided to randomly take a shot at his greatest career rival, McGregor, who often does the same thing to 'The Diamond,' just a lot more frequently.

Poirier Also Turned on Chandler

He had lightning-quick fingers in response to a post from his American rival

Despite the pair sharing the Octagon three times, with Poirier winning twice, the respect between Poirier and McGregor now seems at an all-time low with the two regularly exchanging insults on social media.

One man whose name has been constantly linked with McGregor's for the last 18 months, Michael Chandler, also, somehow found himself in this social media beef as well. Chandler posted "retire man," which was seemingly directed at Poirier, and it was not long before 'The Diamond' responded.

Check it out:

With Poirier now seemingly set on one last fight in the UFC, with this mini-flurry of activity on social media, he has potentially set himself up two fights, both of which make sense.

Despite losing two out of their three fights, 'The Notorious' has campaigned heavily for a fourth fight against Poirier, as the third ended due to his broken leg. Even though Poirier may not respect McGregor enough to give him the chance to get a win back on him, money talks and there is no bigger draw in MMA than Conor McGregor.

Poirier and Chandler could also run it back, as Chandler is looking at his options following McGregor's withdrawal from their UFC 303 main event bout with a broken toe.