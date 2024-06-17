Highlights Dustin Poirier didn't miss the chance to take a swipe at Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler this Father's Day.

Poirier trolled the two UFC stars with a cheeky meme uploaded to social media.

'The Diamond' has been enjoying a well earned break following his last outing at UFC 302.

'The Diamond' recently revealed that he is "leaning towards" retirement following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 for the undisputed lightweight title earlier this month.

During a heartfelt post-fight conference after the Makhachev bout, Poirier said: “I'm not sure if a punch shattered my nose or if it was a headbutt. We did collide heads in the middle of the octagon that flashed me, so I didn't feel where the pain was... My nose is shattered for sure."

Despite suffering an agonising defeat in what'll be his last title fight in the promotion, Poirier decided to cheer himself up this past weekend with a post on social media.

Dustin Poirier Takes a Swipe at McGregor and Chandler

'The Diamond' couldn't resist a pop

The American MMA star recently shared a funny meme on his official Instagram account. In the photo, Poirier is seen holding two babies. These two baby pictures have the faces of McGregor and Chandler superimposed on them.

Poirier wrote: "Happy Father's Day," adding a cheeky twist to the holiday. 'The Diamond' has a history with both McGregor and Chandler as he has faced both of them inside the octagon.

The 35-year-old has a 2-1 lead over the Irishman in the three bouts he has had with 'The Notorious,' with the last outing resulting in Poirier’s victory at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The win over the Irishman earned him a title fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 296 in December 2021, but he would go on to lose via third-round submission.

In his return fight following the defeat, Poirier faced Chandler as he looked to get in the win column. In a back-and-forth contest, 'The Diamond' defeated the former Bellator star via submission.

The cheeky post on social media over the past weekend was Poirier's way of reminding McGregor and Chandler who sits at the top among the three UFC stars.

Dustin Poirier's Savage Reaction to Conor McGregor's Injury

The American didn't hold back

After Dana White confirmed that McGregor was forced to withdraw from his comeback fight with Chandler at UFC 303, fans were left disappointed.

However, there was one man who wasn't left disappointed and had tweeted in jest proving so. McGregor's rival, Poirier, took to social media to share his thoughts on the postponement of the fight.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Dustin Poirier is the only man to knock Conor McGregor out inside the Octagon.

Following the announcement of McGregor's injury, Poirier was quick to have a dig at the former two-division champion, tweeting: "#NothingBurger"

White confirmed this recently in an Instagram video, adding that the 205-pound title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will be the new main event at UFC 303.

Brian Ortega will take on Diego Lopes in UFC 303's new co-main event. Carlos Ulberg was supposed to face former light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the co-main event, however, the American was forced to withdraw due to an injury, and Ulberg instead faces veteran Anthony Smith on the undercard.