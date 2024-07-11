Highlights Dustin Poirier mocked Conor McGregor on social media on Thursday.

'The Diamond' took a shot at McGregor over the injury that ruled him out of his UFC comeback.

McGregor has admitted he would love to fight Poirier for a fourth time.

Dustin Poirier couldn't resist taking a swipe at his long-time rival Conor McGregor on Thursday after the Irish superstar took to social media to declare that everything he touches "turns to gold". 'The Notorious' had been due to return to the Octagon last month at UFC 303 to face Michael Chandler, but a broken little toe caused him to withdraw from the planned bout.

Several of McGregor's biggest adversaries - including Poirier - pointed out that the controversial former two-weight UFC champion could have fought through the injury after it became public.

The mockery continued on Thursday evening as Poirier clapped back at the 35-year-old in savage fashion. The Louisiana native is currently 2-1 in fights against McGregor, but insisted recently that he has no interest in facing off with his nemesis in a fourth fight.

Dustin Poirier Ripped Into Conor McGregor on Social Media

UFC star's broken toe was the centre of conversation again

No sooner had McGregor posted bragging "EVERYTHING I TOUCH TURNS TO GOLD", then Poirier countered: "Touch that pinky toe!" Despite fighting each other on a trio of occasions, the bad blood between the pair seems just as strong as ever.

Poirier was McGregor's opponent in his last competitive outing. Their main event clash at UFC 264 failed to make it into the second round when McGregor suffered a broken leg.

'The Diamond' might claim that he's not interested in fighting Conor again, but the feeling is not mutual. Following Poirier's victory over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 earlier this year, McGregor remarked:

"It was good to see [Dustin] Poirier get that win. That makes this the quadrilogy – we’ll say the ‘real trilogy’, [that would] really to finish it and put an end to it, that is a huge bout right now… I anticipated that the result would go that way, and I was happy to see it, and that’s a great one for sure."

McGregor might have been out of action for more than three years, but he's still no stranger to making headlines. Recently, 'Mystic Mac' made his acting bow in Road House, which saw him become the highest-paid debut actor in history, earning over £4 million for the role. The Irishman claimed to have overtaken WWE star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s debut acting role in 2001’s The Mummy Returns.

McGregor has also experienced great success in other outside business ventures including his involvement with a number of alcohol brands, as well as a pub in his homeland. Financially, he has no need to fight again, but his competitive nature means he is committed to returning to the Octagon as soon as possible.

With McGregor having repeatedly insisted that he will be back in action before the end of 2024, respected combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani confirmed on Wednesday that he expects the UFC to try and re-book the McGregor vs Chandler fight for December. Whether 'McGregor vs Poirier 4' happens after that fight remains to be seen, but it's likely a bout that the promotion would love to book.