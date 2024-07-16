Highlights Dustin Poirier has confirmed his next opponent will be one from a star-studded list, which includes; Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Potential bouts against former foes like McGregor and Diaz offer fans some explosive and much-anticipated redemption storylines.

Poirier's future showdown could also include trilogies with Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway.

Former UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has never minced his words when it comes to his opponents, and he has recently made a statement about his future fighting prospects.

The list of potential future opponents for Poirier would not be out of place as a who’s who of UFC stars, showing that the American sees himself as a worthy opponent for anybody in the organisation. Poirier has said that his next opponent will “100%” be someone on this star-studded list.

Nate Diaz

This match-up was set to take place in November 2018 at UFC 230, but Poirier was forced to pull out after sustaining an injury. Diamond then turned down a chance to face off against Nate Diaz at UFC 300 as the latter targeted a place at the historic event. He revealed the news on X, responding to a fan asking whether his opponent would be Diaz by saying: “No it ain’t happening.”

It would be a change of pace for Diaz, whose most recent fight came in the boxing ring against Jorge Masvidal, but a return to the Octagon would be much anticipated by fans, especially in a bout against Poirier.

Conor McGregor

The Irishman is already set to be a part of UFC plans for the year, potentially returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2021 against Michael Chandler at UFC 310.

Poirier has beaten McGregor twice before, once by knockout, the other via doctor stoppage. Perhaps if McGregor makes an explosive return to the UFC against Chandler, a fourth instalment of the saga will offer some redemption for the Irishman.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski against Poirier has been touted as a potential number-one contender bout for the BMF title, although the latter has already fought for the belt in the last 12 months. The title could also be contested this year between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. Nevertheless, Volkanovski has come out to say that a fight against Poirier would be “massive,” while he awaits a rematch against the Spaniard.

In more detail on the fight, Volkanovski said: "If the timing works, maybe me and Dustin can have a good fight. I know he just wants good fun fights. Obviously, we have got a lot of respect for each other. I think that would be a massive fight, so that's something that I'd be willing to do while I'm waiting for that featherweight title. Maybe a lightweight fight against someone like Dustin Poirier would be great."

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje is another potential opponent for Poirier that he has lost to in recent years. The pair faced off as part of UFC 291, and Gaethje won by knockout in the second round.

However, Poirier defeated Gaethje in 2018 during their first meeting. This gives legitimacy to a potential trilogy fight between the pair as it would end their current deadlock after two encounters.

Max Holloway

Holloway and Poirier have been at blows for over a decade. The pair first met at UFC 143, where Poirier took home the win in the first round through a triangle armbar submission. Diamong then defeated Holloway again in 2019 by unanimous decision, keeping a perfect record against the fighter.

However, the fact that Holloway currently holds the BMF title means that he is once again a legitimate fighter for Poirier to target.

Charles Oliveira

Poirier and Charles Oliveira clashed at UFC 269, where he won by a rear-naked choke submission. If this list has revealed anything, it is that Poirier is seeking revenge against previous opponents that have bested him, and Oliveira is no different here.

Oliveira is also coming off of two losses in his last three bouts, losing to Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev respectively. Whether this makes Poirier see him as an easier target now or not, the Brazilian would not roll over if a rematch were to be agreed.

Colby Covington

The pair have never fought before in the Octagon, but their relationship outside the UFC has been fiery enough to warrant a match-up. Colby Covington has been a controversial figure since his induction into the UFC, and has had particular beef with Poirier since his exit from the American Top Team setup.

With only 21 fights since his debut in 2012, Covington has been far less active than Poirier, and has perhaps not fought many of Poirier’s calibre. Nevertheless, this contest would hinge around their rivalry outside the Octagon and would promise to be an entertaining fight in the build-up, as well as on the night.