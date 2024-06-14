Highlights Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 has officially been postponed.

The news was announced by Dana White, who confirmed McGregor is injured and not ready to compete on the 29th of June, with a new date already being mooted in August or September.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor's fierce rival Dustin Poirier has been quick to react to the news, and he's seemingly enjoying it.

With the confirmation of Conor McGregor's comeback bout against Michael Chandler being postponed for at least two months, MMA fans have been left disappointed that their three-years worth of patience will have to be extended just a little bit further. However, there is one man who hasn't been left disappointed, and has tweeted in jest proving so, and that is the Notorious One's old rival, Dustin Poirier.

UFC 303 is just two weeks away, and has seen a completely transformed card from the one that was originally announced. With McGregor and Chandler off, Alex Pereira has stepped in on short notice to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka, in a rematch from their UFC 295 bout, which was also set-up due to a postponement of a previous fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Conor McGregor's Long Awaited Return... Ruined

Many fans were excited at the prospect of seeing McGregor back where he belongs, in the Octagon, following a three-year wait after his leg-break against Poirier, something which put a big pause in the combat sports career of the Irishman. Although he had been in and around the UFC since 2023, working on The Ultimate Fighter, this was his first real step back into the UFC world.

Finally, back in and among it, it meant a return of the entertaining, unpredictable McGregor, and this was something we had seen on X, with his personality coming to the forefront as he started to tweet more about the UFC. In one of his more recent tweets, he could be seen throwing shade at the amount of PPV buys for the last UFC event, 302, an event that was headlined by his former rival, Poirier.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Dustin Poirier is the only man to knock Conor McGregor out inside the Octagon.

"500k PPV buys 302 done. A nothing burger," McGregor tweeted.

Alluding to the idea that no one cared about the event, and that it could be seen in the buy rate, UFC 302 was a very good card among MMA fans, with many not agreeing with what McGregor was putting forward.

Dustin Poirier's Reaction to Conor McGregor's Injury

Someone who held this opinion was Poirier, a man who bid his time, making sure not to bite at the original tweet, and pounced when he felt fit. The Diamond holds two victories over the Notorious One, coming in back-to-back fashion in 2021, with the second bout infamously known as being the one that McGregor broke his leg in.

With Poirier having headlined UFC 302, McGregor's tweet would have felt like fighting words, with Poirier tweeting back following the announcement of the Irishman's injury: "#NothingBurger"

In a case of he who laughs last, laughs longest, it is Poirier that will feel vindicated in the idea that McGregor's comeback, a comeback that was birthed because of Poirier, has been delayed. It is karma in action in the eyes of Poirier.

Dustin Poirier's professional MMA record (as of 14/06/24) 40 fights 30 wins 9 losses By knockout 15 3 By submission 8 4 By decision 7 2 No contests 1

Clearly nothing malicious, having done all their talking in the Octagon in years past, it is more proof that McGregor's return, despite having not fought yet, brings more entertainment to the MMA scene, as whether he is loved or hated, he creates little moments of drama from nothing.