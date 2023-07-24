The Netherlands started their Women’s World Cup campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Portugal at Dunedin Stadium in New Zealand.

Stefanie van der Gragt scored her country’s solitary goal against the tournament debutants in the 13th minute.

The 30-year-old’s powerful header into the back of the net was initially ruled out by the referee, but this decision was overturned by VAR.

Portugal were unable to threaten the Dutch lead, only registering one shot on target during the entire 90 minutes.

But despite their opponent’s lack of attacking prowess, the Netherlands still needed to remain tactically astute.

In fact, manager Andries Jonker was caught applying some dark arts when he needed a tactical timeout with his players with just 20 minutes to go.

Netherlands coach caught telling player to fake injury for tactical timeout

In the clip, Jonker is heard shouting at his midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk.

He tells the Lyon star to “go sit down”, but van de Donk is seemingly less than keen to do so, asking: “What, here?”

When Jonker repeats his request, van de Donk argues that goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar could do the job instead.

Despite her protests, van de Donk sits on the pitch and calls for treatment, with Jonker immediately calling his players over to pass on his tactical wisdom.

Have a watch of the hilarious moment in the video below.

The number of tactical timeouts has increased across football in general, but it’s been particularly noticeable in women’s football.

It is normally the goalkeeper who goes down and calls for treatment, allowing her teammates to go and have an update from the manager.

Emma Hayes, manager of Chelsea Women, spoke out about tactical timeouts after her team lost to Arsenal in the Continental Cup final.

Gunners goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger had gone down injured three times during the match.

“Zinsberger took three timeouts during the game,” Hayes said. “That for me is a problem we have to solve across the league.

“That’s not just today. I said (it) to the fourth official. Surely in this game, we’ve gone past the point where we have these tactical timeouts with goalkeepers.”

Despite Hayes’s comments, Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has also been known to go down injured for a tactical timeout during matches.

Netherlands look to progress from Group E at Women’s World Cup

The Netherlands are aiming to reach the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup for the third time in a row.

They reached the round of 16 on their tournament debut in 2015, before going all the way to the final in 2019.

There will be a rematch between the Netherlands and their 2019 final opponents, the US, on July 27.

The Dutch will then come up against Vietnam on August 1 for their last match of the group stage.

The other Group E match to take place at the Women's World Cup so far saw the US ease past Vietnam 3-0, with Sophia Smith scoring twice and Lindsay Horan securing the victory with a third goal.