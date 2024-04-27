Highlights Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan warns Arne Slot that Dutch managers have struggled in the Premier League.

Slot 'must grasp intensity and energy of Premier League' to succeed at Liverpool.

Van der Kraan anticipates Slot will break the Premier League curse of Dutch managers.

Arne Slot will be following in the footsteps of other Dutch managers to have graced the Premier League once he completes his move to Liverpool in the coming weeks - but he's been told that there is a reservation over his appointment by Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, with the line of managers from the Netherlands gracing the English top-flight having failed to implement a long run of form.

Slot is set to join the Reds having had one Eredivisie title and one Dutch Cup to his name at the Rotterdam-based outfit, taking them to the Champions League after a half-decade of failure under other managers such as Dick Advocaat. He has big shoes to fill with Jurgen Klopp leaving having restored Liverpool's pride by taking them from a non-top four side to serial winners, having claimed eight trophies in nine years - but with the big challenge ahead, he's earned plenty of suitors.

Many have failed to criticise the Dutchman, but Van der Kraan states that whilst he has been brilliant in Holland, the likes of Louis van Gaal and Erik ten Hag have failed to produce their best in the Premier League - and he hopes Slot doesn't fall down a similar route.

Dutch Journalist Has Arne Slot "Reservations"

Slot needs to hit the ground running at Liverpool

Speaking on BBC' Football Focus, Van der Kraan said that Slot needs to understand the intensity and the high energy of the top-flight if he is to be successful. He said:

"I just have one reservation. I just hope he beats the curse of the Dutch managers who have gone over there before, because they’ve all been brilliant, they’ve been great in Holland and got their trophies. Louis van Gaal, Frank de Boer - but as soon as they got to the other side of the Channel, things didn’t work out. I think mainly, it’s because you need to have played in the Premier League. You must understand the culture of English football, the intensity, the high energy - and this is where I hope he will stop all of that and will be successful at Liverpool. He needs to be to stop that."

Arne Slot Could Be The Ideal Replacement

Slot's playing style massively replicates Klopp's

Slot may be a bit of an unknown name when it comes to elite European football, but the Dutchman plays in a similar way to Klopp on the field - and should he be able to transfer those principles into the Liverpool squad, the Reds could be on to a winner.

They will be somewhat wary that he doesn't fall down a similar path to Erik ten Hag, who has struggled plenty at Manchester United in recent years, but with a superior squad and Champions League football to boot, there is no reason to be wary upon his arrival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot has won 95 of his 147 games in charge of Feyenoord since taking over in 2021.

A 4-3-3 formation with high intensity and energy suits the Dutchman massively, which will be ideal for them as to avoid teething problems once Klopp departs in the summer - but with poor results in recent weeks, Slot will be relied upon to overturn that instantly.

