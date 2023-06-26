Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has agreed to help UFC newcomer Themba Gorimbo after the fighter tweeted about his former financial struggles.

Before his debut win at UFC Vegas 73 against Takashi Sato last month, Gorimbo only had $7 to his name.

Former WWE Superstar and Hollywood elite Dwayne Johnson has said he will help out Gorimbo financially after seeing the Zimbabwean fighter's emotional story on social media.

The Rock took to Twitter to say: “This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch.”

The Rock's classy tweet & offer to UFC fighter

It is no secret how much The Rock struggled financially throughout his early years of life before he signed with WWE. The eight-time champion has been open about what his life was like before he made it big time and that's probably why he feels so connected to Gorimbo, he's been there, done that, and come through the other side.

After not making it as a professional football player in the Canadian Football League in 1995, The Rock had to work twice as hard on a small budget to be able to get signed by the WWE.

Gorimbo can't wait to see The Rock in person and has said it is his “dream to meet The Rock.”

What has the UFC fighter said in response to The Rock?

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Gorimbo said: "It's surreal, to be honest, that The Rock wants to meet me.

"I mean it's everyone's dream to meet The Rock, but this is the other way around. The Rock wants to meet me! I'm so excited.

"Me and him, we are the seven bucks boys. Seven is my lucky number.”

Gorimbo has one thing which he would like to ask The Rock when they meet and that is a movie about the Zimbabwean’s life.

"He's the man that can do my story properly, so that's the only thing I'm going to ask, mostly."