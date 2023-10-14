Highlights Dwight Howard's impact on the NBA was highlighted by his first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and his impressive rookie season.

Howard's dominance as a defender was evident through his three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2009 to 2011.

Howard's notable moments include reaching the NBA Finals in 2009 with the Orlando Magic, winning the Slam Dunk Contest in 2008, and becoming an NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in his second stint with the team.

Throughout his career in the NBA, Dwight Howard has had countless moments that solidified his legacy as one of the league’s best big men. Although the All-Star center experienced his fair share of failures, his peaks on the hardwood left a mark on the league and its followers.

With that said, we now take a look at the notable moments that highlight the impact the future Hall of Famer had throughout his incredible NBA career.

Dwight Howard - NBA Career Statistics (2005 - 2022) Minutes Played 31.8 Points 15.7 Assists 1.3 Rebounds 11.8 Steals 0.9 Blocks 1.8 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .587 Free-Throw Percentage (%) .567 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

10 First overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft

After dominating the high school scene as the key piece of Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy’s basketball program, Howard skipped college and declared for the 2004 NBA Draft. Inspired by Kevin Garnett’s decision to do the same, the big man was chosen first by the Orlando Magic and immediately made an impact on the team.

In his first year in the league, Howard averaged 12.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. His performance during the 2004-05 season led him to be named to an All-Rookie team, marking the first year of his outstanding journey in the NBA.

9 Three-time Defensive Player of the Year

Winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award is a feat few guys in the league deserve. Year in and year out, one specific individual attains this accolade as proof of his defensive dominance.

This is very much the case for Howard, but only much better. From 2009 to 2011, the All-Star center clinched the award for three consecutive seasons. During that period, he averaged 20.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.7 blocks. Howard reigned in the paint, swatting away any brave soul who ventured under the basket looking for a dunk or layup. That part of Howard’s career shows how dominant he was way back during his prime.

8 2009 NBA Finals

With Howard as the central piece, the Magic reached the NBA Finals during the 2008-09 season. In a span of 23 playoff games, the big man averaged 20.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game.

And even though the team failed to defeat the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers, his dominant showing during that postseason and reaching the Finals is impressive enough to be one of Howard’s best moments as an NBA star. After all, just how many superstars can lead a team to the NBA Finals almost single handedly?

7 2008 Slam Dunk Contest Champion

Another feather on Howard’s cap as an NBA star was when he won the Slam Dunk Contest back in 2008. The All-Star center stole the show by using his athleticism and a Superman costume to put the cherry on top of one of the most memorable skills competitions in league history. In the end, Howard bested Gerald Green, Jamario Moon, and Rudy Gay to win that year’s All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

His Superman dunk remains one of the most iconic scenes in the history of the competition as well.

6 2009 All-Star Game

It’s evident that Howard was in the prime of his career from 2008 to 2010. A great moment during that period was when Howard topped the All-Star ballots with 3,150,181 votes. The closest to him then was Kobe Bryant, with 2,805,397 votes.

Howard ended the All-Star Game with a humble 13 points and eight rebounds, but was the star attraction in a league he was slowly taking over. This moment highlighted the immense popularity of Howard at that time, eclipsing that of the late Black Mamba and LeBron James.

5 2008 Olympics

After failing in 2004, Team USA bounced back and won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Along with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard represented the United States as part of the Redeem Team. His dominant presence below the rim was a factor in the team’s success during that event.

As the starting center, Howard averaged 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as the Americans swept through the tournament, winning every game and clinching a gold medal on the world stage.

4 Orlando Magic’s all-time leading scorer

Even though his relationship with the team that drafted him soured, Howard still has something to be proud of during his time playing for the Magic. As it stands, the All-Star center is the franchise’s leader when it comes to minutes played (22,471), free throws (3,366), total rebounds (8,072), blocks (1,344), and points (11,435). This feat looks good, especially for a franchise that also drafted Shaquille O’Neal, one of the league’s most dominant big men in history.

3 Youngest player to reach 5,000 rebounds

It isn’t an easy feat surpassing Wilt Chamberlain, one of the best to ever play in the NBA. Turns out, Howard did just that in 2009 when he grabbed a total of 5,000 rebounds at only 23 years of age.

Howard's 14,627 career rebounds is good enough for 10th all-time in NBA history, wedged between the likes of Kevin Garnett and Nate Thurmond. He led the league in rebounding on five separate occasions, with his career high coming at 14.5 boards per game.

2 Amassing 19,000 points, 14,000 rebounds, and 2,000 blocks

There are only six players who have scored more than 19,000 points, grabbed 14,000 rebounds, and blocked 2,000 shots during the course of their respective careers. These are Robert Parish, Tim Duncan, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Kevin Garnett, Artis Gilmore, and Dwight Howard.

The big man’s inclusion in this exclusive club just shows the kind of impact he had on the NBA throughout the 18 seasons he spent with the Magic, Los Angeles, Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers.

1 Becoming an NBA Champion

Even though he would spend the latter part of his career as a journeyman, Howard’s second stint in Los Angeles would prove to be a fruitful one. During that time playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year would return to the NBA Finals and finally become a champion with the Lakers. This moment redeemed Howard after he endured all sorts of criticism on and off the court, making it the pinnacle of his career.

This moment, and all the others on this list, showcase Howard’s value as a dominant force on both ends of the court. In the end, his reputation is cemented as one of the most notable individuals who played the game during his era.

Howard is still attempting to make a comeback in the NBA, and while he’s no longer the same player he once was, everything he has gone through and what he can still bring to the court could certainly be valuable for plenty of franchises.

