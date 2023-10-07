Highlights Dwight Howard is seeking a path back to the NBA after playing overseas last season.

The Golden State Warriors considered signing Howard but ultimately went in a different direction.

Howard's best chance to return to the NBA may be through the buy-out market after the trade deadline.

The NBA has been Dwight Howard’s home for the best part of 18 years, but last season saw him play overseas for the first time since 2004. Amid reports that he trained with the Golden State Warriors, but was not offered any form of deal with the Dubs, NBA writer Mark Medina provides us with what the eight-time All-Star’s best chance to re-enter the league.

NBA news – Dwight Howard

Over this off-season Howard, who boasts five-time All-NBA first team honors, has been seeking a path back to the league after spending last season in Taiwan as a member of the Taoyuan Leopards.

Back in September, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors were to bring in the 6’10” big for a workout and interview with team officials ahead of them looking to bolster out their remaining roster spots. This came amid speculation that the Warriors were lacking significant front-court depth, something with which Mark Medina had previously told GIVEMESPORT that the organization would refute, going on instead to report that they believe they don’t need to necessarily add depth to the center position with Kevon Looney and Draymond Green covering the role between them.

After the Warriors chose to go in a different direction, signing veteran Rudy Gay to a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, if Howard is to make his comeback to the league, then he would need to find another team who would be willing to take him on.

Charania then went on to report that after the Warriors chose not to sign the three-time NBA defensive player of the league, he was expecting Howard to discuss a return to the league with “any other interested teams”, but two weeks removed from that and he has still yet to get a job. This has led many to speculate on reasons why, with Forbes’ Sean Deveney arguing that perhaps it has to do with his past reputation, and how he was allegedly known to treat the front-office members, particularly during his tenure with the Orlando Magic.

This doesn’t mean Dwight Howard’s NBA career is over, though, it is much more difficult than expected to find his chance to prove he is still able to compete at the high level the league requires.

Can Dwight Howard make a return to the NBA?

Medina believes that Howard’s best chance to return to the NBA is through the buy-out market which comes after the trade deadline, where teams can look at their roster's and decide what they need to add to make a playoff run.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I don't think his window in being in the NBA has shut. I think that there could be two scenarios - he winds up getting invited on a training camp roster just like the Warriors were considering, but the other thing to pay attention to is after the trade deadline, the buyout market. That's when teams wind up signing players like Dwight Howard's caliber as a 14th, 15th roster spot, and what that means is it’s not going to be a game changer. If that winds up happening, he's probably not going to get a lot of playing time, he won't have a significant role. It's not going to be anywhere close to what the prime of his NBA career looked like. But that could be the recipe for him getting into the NBA, because of how well he played in Taiwan and just the amount of work that he's put in to stay in shape. But obviously, the NBA is a different dynamic, and there's also team chemistry things to iron out. But I think that practically speaking the buyout market’s the likeliest scenario after the trade deadline, because there's more roster flexibility, teams have more clarity on what their exact needs are for ones that are contending for a championship. Also, these buyout market moves aren't seismic changing moves. You're talking end of the rotation, limited minutes. It's nice to have an extra player for matchup and depth purposes. But I think because of Dwight Howard's body of work and his willingness to take a reduced role when he was with the Lakers in 2019 20, I think that that could bode well for his chances after the trade deadline.”

Dwight Howard’s NBA career statistics

Howard’s career started with a bang after he was drafted number 1 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, becoming their franchise cornerstone for eight years.

Dwight Howard - NBA Career Statistics (2004 - 2022) Minutes Played 31.8 Points 15.7 Assists 1.3 Rebounds 11.8 Steals 0.9 Blocks 1.8 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .587 Free-Throw Percentage (%) .567 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

During that time, he helped lead his team to the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, per Champs and Chumps. In the 2007-08 season, he became the youngest player to ever win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, at just 23-years-old, where just a year later he helped his team reach the NBA finals, ultimately losing in five games to the late Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers. And who could forget the iconic 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest where he brought out the superman cape, rightfully earning the nickname Superman?

However, after requesting a trade from the Magic which subsequently saw him dealt to the L.A. Lakers in 2012 in what turned out to be a disaster for both the big man and the Purple and Gold, where per Statmuse he averaged 17.1 PPG, 12.4 RPG, both of which were his lowest since 2006-07, and 2.4 BLKs per game, he exercised his right to free-agency after just one season and joined the Houston Rockets, spending three years with the team.

Since then, though, he has largely spent his time moving from city-to-city and in the last six seasons of his NBA career he has spent with five teams, including two separate stints with the Lakers. Despite taking a more reduced role every year since 2017-18, he became a pivotal role player for the 2019-20 Purple and Gold roster that finally won him that elusive NBA Championship, 16 seasons after entering the league as a rookie.

At age 37, Howard is looking to return to the NBA for one last dance before he inevitably bows out of the league, and it’s looking more and more likely that the buy-out market toward the end of the regular season is his best bet to achieve that goal.