Everton winger Dwight McNeil has 'risen to the challenge' under Sean Dyche, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old had a slow start at Goodison Park, but Dyche now appears to be getting the best out of him.

Everton news - Dwight McNeil

McNeil signed from relegated side Burnley at the beginning of the season for a fee of £20m, as per BBC.

After Everton defeated Brentford earlier this month, McNeil confirmed the impact Dyche has made on revitalising his season. He said: "When Dyche came back in, we had a conversation about how I was playing. He knew what type of player I am and the person I am off the pitch, as well, which is massive. We had a conversation about how to get me playing back to how I used to be."

The 23-year-old scored the winner after less than a minute against Brentford and was Everton's man of the match according to Sofascore.

McNeil was an important player for Dyche at Burnley and we're now seeing why the latter had so much faith in the former during their spell together.

What has O'Rourke said about McNeil?

O'Rourke has suggested that McNeil has 'risen to the challenge' under Dyche as Everton look to fight to stay in the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Everton fans will be hoping he can continue this form between now and the end of the season because scoring and creating goals is going to be on the shoulders of McNeil in these last few months of the season.

"He seems to have really risen to the challenge since Dyche has come in."

How important can McNeil be for Everton?

Dyche's style of play focuses on getting the ball out wide and getting crosses into the box.

The 23-year-old averages 6.96 crosses per 90 minutes, as per FBref, more than any other Everton player in the Premier League.

Despite the slow start, McNeil has contributed five goals and assists this campaign. This might not seem a lot, but when The Toffees have only scored 20 goals this season, the former Burnley man is making an impact.

McNeil also contributes defensively for Dyche, averaging 1.7 tackles and 3.7 ground duels won per game, as per Sofascore.

If McNeil can continue to pop up with the odd goal and assist, he could be pivotal for Everton in their fight to stay in the Premier League.