Everton played out a dismal stalemate against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin drawing another blank, a performance that ought to prompt Sean Dyche to pick Beto over the Englishman for future matches.

The Toffees look set to be embroiled in another relegation battle, accumulating just ten points from their opening eleven matches, a return that sees them sat four points above 18th placed Wolves in the Premier League. Having netted just ten league goals all season, failing to find the back of the net on five separate occasions, Dyche's team evidently have a goal-scoring issue.

At the heart of this problem is Calvert-Lewin, who has scored just two goals in over 800 minutes of football, and produced a meek display against the Hammers. Meanwhile, current deputy number nine Beto has scored once in his 101 minutes on the pitch, and continues to get overlooked in favour of the former Barnsley man.

Calvert-Lewin Must be Dropped

Beto has looked bright in his cameos

Scoring just eight non-penalty goals in 59 league appearances since the start of the 2022/23 season, Calvert-Lewin has struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis for some time now. Not looking like doing so at the London Stadium this afternoon, the England international took four shots, with only one of them hitting the target.

As well as misfiring within the box, the 27-year-old completed just 56% of his passes, and won just 50% of his aerial duels. Not providing the usually apt hold-up play that he offers, question marks should be raised about whether Dyche should persist with the out-of-form forward.

On the flip side, Beto, who could be sold for £25 million in January, produced another bright cameo, looking threatening in his 15 minutes on the pitch against Julen Lopetegui's outfit. The Guinea-Bissau striker scored Everton's last goal, a close-range header against Fulham back in October, and scored five goals in all competitions last campaign, despite playing limited minutes.

If Dyche is to reverse his team's fortunes, he must opt to make a change up front, swapping Calvert-Lewin for the 'rapid' Beto. Otherwise, the Merseysiders may continue to find it difficult to score goals, and could subsequently find themselves in a dangerous position in the table.

Calvert-Lewin's Statistics vs West Ham Minutes Played 75 Shots 4 Shots on Target 1 Accurate Passes 10/18 (56%) Key Passes 2 Aerial Duels Won 3/6 (50%)

All Statistics via SofaScore - correct as of 09/11/2024