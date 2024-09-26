Sean Dyche has dropped a major update on the fitness and availability of his Everton squad ahead of their weekend Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Toffees have had a horror start to their campaign with just one point from five games so far, and having dropped the lead in each of their last three games morale is low on Merseyside about the results and performances on the pitch.

But the manager is set to welcome back a host of first-team stars to his matchday squad after a recent sickness bug swept through the squad, while star defender Jarrad Branthwaite is also set to be available after recovering from surgery during the summer.

Dyche Welcomes Back Branthwaite

3 players unavailable for Crystal Palace clash

The 1-1 draw against Leicester City saw an Everton team that was suffering with illness and injury, with defender Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner and Idrissa Gueye all unavailable, while Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja and Seamus Coleman remain long-term absentees. Nathan Patterson remains unlikely to play either.

But Dyche has revealed that he expects the short-term absences to return for the game against Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park, with an added boost that star defender Branthwaite is also available to come into the side after featuring for the Under-21's during the week to get some minutes under his belt.

“Jarrad is in front of the curve, certainly in respect to Patto. Gueye has returned since the sad passing of his father and Mykolenko is now well.

Sean Dyche's Premier League statistics - Everton record by season Season Games Played Points 2022/23 18 21 2023/24 38 40* - (with 10pt deduction) 2024/25 5 1

Friedkin Eyes Sarri Appointment

American businessman close to completing deal to buy club

While Dyche continues to lead the team in the Premier League, he is set to have new bosses in the coming weeks with American businessman Dan Friedkin closing in on a deal to buy Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the club.

Reports suggest that Friedkin, who also owns Serie A club AS Roma, is keen on making changes behind the scenes once the deal is complete and he could look to bring in a new manager to lead the team further up the table, with former Chelsea and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri someone he is interested in appointing.

Dyche's current contract at Goodison Park is due to expire next summer, and his recent performances have seen fans divided over whether he should stick around as manager. But Friedkin may take that decision out of his hands, with Gareth Southgate and David Moyes also linked with the post that isn't even vacant yet.

