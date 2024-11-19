Sean Dyche will face an intense examination by Everton's prospective new owners over the festive period, with poor results likely to lead to his dismissal from the Goodison Park dugout, according to Football Insider.

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just two of their opening eleven Premier League matches. This return sees them sat a mere three points above the relegation zone, and thus the club's new ownership group will be closely observing Dyche's work over the next few months.

The Merseyside outfit are on the brink of being taken over by the Friedkin group, led by US Billionaire Dan Friedkin, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of December. With changes of ownership notoriously proceeding changes in management, Dyche will be under immediate pressure to reverse Everton's fortunes.

Dyche Under Immediate Sack Scrunity

The Englishman has kept Everton up in previous seasons

Replacing Frank Lampard in the Everton hot-seat in January 2023, Dyche led the Toffees to safety in his first six months in charge, in spite of significant adversity. Achieving the same feat last season, despite being hindered by a points deduction, the former Burnley head coach would've been hoping for a campaign away from trouble this term.

However, this hasn't transpired, with his team accumulating just ten points after eleven matches, and they now look as though they're firmly embroiled in a relegation battle once again. While Dyche has credit in the bank for his work in the past, the Friedkin group are expected to judge him from what he does once their takeover is complete.

Football Insider suggest that the new owners will scrutinise Everton's run over the Christmas period, and act accordingly in regard to Dyche's future. This doesn't make for pretty reading for the 53-year-old, as his team faces Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester CIty in the spell up until Boxing Day.

Given the difficulty of this fixture list, home clashes with Wolves and Brentford will take on extreme importance, with Dyche likely fighting to keep his job.

Reports emerged in October that Jose Mourinho is in contention to succeed Dyche, if Everton part company with their current boss.

Dyche's Everton Record Matches Managed 75 Wins 25 Draws 20 Losses 30 Win Percentage 33%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 18/11/2024