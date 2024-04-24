Highlights The Chiefs and 49ers led the NFL in yards after the catch per reception last season, offering a clear correlation between YAC and team success.

The 2024 draft class contains dynamic receivers to bolster offenses with YAC potential.

Malachi Corley, Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey, and Malik Nabers stand out as top YAC threats in the class.

In a league now emphasizing the defense's ability to limit big, explosive plays, offenses rely on yards after the catch (YAC) weapons to continue producing big gains.

It's no coincidence that the 2023 Super Bowl participants, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, led the NFL in yards after the catch per reception last season. While these teams may not need more YAC threats, many others are in need of explosive pass catchers on their roster.

Teams across the league are recognizing the importance of dynamic pass catchers who can turn short receptions into significant gains, whether it's by breaking tackles, utilizing speed, or making defenders miss in open space.

The incoming 2024 wide receiver class is well-equipped with such talent, offering teams an opportunity to bolster their offensive firepower with versatile and dynamic playmakers who excel with the ball in their hands.

GIVEMESPORT draft expert Michael Rochman has a whopping 19 wide receivers inside his top 100 prospect big board, indicating the depth and quality of talent available in this year's draft class.

The Next Deebo Samuel: Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley

Corley averaged the most YAC among the top receivers in the 2024 class

Being designated as the next "insert one-of-a-kind, superstar name" is often tossed around too liberally, given the rarity of such occurrences. However, Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley might just defy the norm.

Standing at 5'11" and weighing 215 pounds, Corley brings a physical, bruising style with the ball in his hands. Out of the 23 receivers NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has ranked inside his top-150 prospects, Corley averaged the most career yards after the catch per reception by a staggering 1.4 yards, according to PFF.

Corley is undoubtedly a weapon in short-yardage situations, thriving around the line of scrimmage but lacking as a downfield threat. His 6.3 average depth of target stands out, sitting a significant 2.6 yards behind the next closest of the 23 receivers.

Malachi Corley vs. Deebo Samuel in College (PFF) Category Malachi Corley Deebo Samuel YPRR 2.33 2.34 YAC/Rec 8.4 8.7 MTF/Rec 0.26 0.25

While Deebo Samuel had a higher average depth of target in college (9.2 yards), Corley's and Samuel's abilities in college are remarkably similar when looking at yards per route run (YPRR), yards after the catch per reception (YAC/Rec), and missed tackles forced per reception (MTF/Rec).

Lightning Strikes: Xavier Worthy's Game-Changing Speed

Worthy is more than just a deep threat

When a receiver weighs just 165 pounds and sets the NFL combine record in the 40-yard dash with a 4.21-second time, public perception often pegs them as merely a deep threat running go routes up the sideline. However, Texas' Xavier Worthy is far more than just a burner.

Yards after the catch can be inflated and misleading when including targets deep downfield, as there's potential for busted coverages and receivers to rack up uncontested yards with the ball in their hands.

Even when focusing solely on targets under 10 air yards, Worthy still stands out as a YAC stud. He knows how to efficiently and effectively utilize his speed, a skill that many smaller, faster players struggle with as they lack control in their movements.

According to PFF, Worthy's 8.4 yards after the catch per reception on targets under 10 air yards ranked second among the 23 wide receivers inside Jeremiah's top-150, trailing only the aforementioned Corley, who weighs 50 more pounds than Worthy.

Dynamic and Versatile: Ladd McConkey

McConkey isn't just a crafty route runner

Georgia's Ladd McConkey, who impressed at the Senior Bowl and showcased his athleticism at the NFL combine in February, has seen his draft stock rise since the end of his college career. Despite often being labeled as just a crafty, savvy route runner, McConkey offers much more.

YAC Per Reception on Targets Under 10 Air Yards (PFF) Player YAC/Rec Malachi Corley 9.2 Xavier Worthy 8.4 Ladd McConkey 8.0 Jamari Thrash 7.1 Malik Nabers 6.8

When examining the same metric used to quantify Worthy's YAC success, production on passes under 10 air yards, McConkey stands out. His 8.0 yards after catch per reception trails only Worthy and Corley, making them the only three among the 23 wide receivers with 8.0 yards or more in their careers, per PFF.

Electric Talent: Malik Nabers

Nabers is the most explosive wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft

Among the wide receivers with special YAC abilities, Malik Nabers stands out as the best all-around receiver and is expected to be drafted inside the top 10 on Thursday night.

His knack for racking up yards after the catch comes from his uncanny ability to make defenders miss when he has the ball in his hands, forcing 0.30 missed tackles per reception in his career, the most out of the top 23 wide receiver prospects in this class.

The debate over whether Nabers deserves to be selected over Marvin Harrison Jr., who is projected to go top five overall and ahead of Nabers, might not be as heavily contested as it should be. While Harrison Jr. is a better route runner and excels at the catch point, Nabers is more electric with the ball in his hands, making a strong case for teams looking for a receiver who shines after the catch.

According to PFF, the Falcons, Bears, Cardinals, Titans, and Giants all finished in the bottom 10 in yards after the catch last season, and all own picks inside the top 10.

If both Harrison Jr. and Nabers are available when a YAC-needy team is on the clock, a strong case could be made for that team to swing for the fences and select Nabers. His ability to excel in yards after the catch could be the missing piece for those teams looking to bolster their offensive firepower.

Fewest Yards After the Catch in 2023 (PFF) Team Yards After Catch Carolina Panthers 1,483 Las Vegas Raiders 1,604 New York Giants 1,646 Tennessee Titans 1,667 Arizona Cardinals 1,711 Chicago Bears 1,738 New York Jets 1,773 Atlanta Falcons 1,794 Philadelphia Eagles 1,811 Pittsburgh Steelers 1,811

As the NFL continues to evolve, the importance of dynamic playmakers who excel after the catch becomes increasingly evident and the 2024 wide receiver class presents a wealth of talent. With these exciting prospects entering the league, offenses will have no shortage of explosive weapons to keep defenses on their toes and ignite big plays down the field.

