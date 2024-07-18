Highlights Acquiring buy-low fantasy players can improve depth and help win leagues.

Rookies and injury returnees are valuable buy-low candidates in dynasty leagues.

Undervalued fantasy football players don't need to be stars to be worth trading for.

If you want to build an elite team in dynasty fantasy football, you should consistently try to acquire buy-low players. Every value isn't a good one, but plenty of "cheap" fantasy football players will outperform their ADP. Many times, rookies, players returning from injury, or players on bad offenses will be undervalued due to their situations. It's important to note that situations change constantly, and you want to have these undervalued players before their value increases.

The great thing about buy-low fantasy football players is that you probably don't count on them to become starters. So, there's minimal risk as you wait for their production to increase. It takes patience and smart negotiations to make these moves, but it's worth it when you see the growth of these players.

Many stars, including C.J. Stroud, James Cook, and Nico Collins were valued much less a year ago than they are now. No one expected the Houston Texans to become one of the best offenses in the NFL, but here we are. Get ahead of the curve and draft these fantasy football players before it's too late:

Buy-Low Fantasy Football Players You Need To Trade For Player Team Justin Herbert - QB Los Angeles Chargers Devin Singletary - RB New York Giants Jonathon Brooks - RB Carolina Panthers Jaxon Smith-Njigba - WR Seattle Seahawks Jelani Woods - TE Indianapolis Colts

1 Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

It's rare that a top-five quarterback is ranked as the QB10, so you need to take advantage of the discount.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

It's absurd that a quarterback with three QB1 finishes in three of his first four seasons is drafted as the QB10 in dynasty drafts. In real life, Justin Herbert is a top-five quarterback with elite arm strength, great pocket presence, and good accuracy.

2023 was a painful year for the Los Angeles Chargers, but it opened up a window to acquire Herbert. Keenan Allen missed time due to a heel injury, Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL, and Herbert's season ended early due to a fractured finger. It was a disastrous season for the Chargers, which led to the firing of the head coach and general manager.

Clearly, fantasy managers still don't feel good about Herbert and the Chargers, as they lost Allen and Williams, while adding an offensive coordinator who deploys a run-heavy offense. But Herbert's talent is enough to trust him to return as a top-six fantasy quarterback. He was still a low-end QB1 before his injury, so more stability on offense is a good thing for Herbert.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Herbert has the most passing yards (17,223), most completed passes (1,613), and second most passing touchdowns of any quarterback in NFL history through their first four seasons. Source: StatMuse

If you are interested in having Herbert on your dynasty team, now is the time. Act fast.

2 Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants

Even if Singletary isn't as talented as Saquon Barkley, he's taking over a heavy workload where he could be a steal.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Why the New York Giants signed Devin Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million deal will never make sense. Several other running backs would've made more sense, but the damage is done. Singletary takes over in a fantastic situation, where Saquon Barkley's departure leaves 288 vacant touches.

Singletary is nowhere near the player that Barkley is, but the Giants feel comfortable with him becoming their starting running back. While he hasn't truly been a workhorse running back throughout his career, he's efficient as a runner and has plenty of experience in the passing game.

Devin Singletary Career Statistics (2019-2023) Rushing Yards 4,049 Yards Per Carry 4.6 Receptions 175 Receiving Yards 1,164 Total Touchdowns 24

He's averaged 809 yards, 35 receptions, 232 receiving yards, and nearly five touchdowns per season. Now that his usage should increase, those numbers should align with top-20 fantasy running back production. Currently, he's ranked as the RB36 in dynasty drafts.

Running backs have been hard to find over the years due to injuries, so it's rare to find a starting running back for so cheap. Singletary is probably best as a flex player who can fill in during bye weeks. You have great depth if Singletary can become the fourth running back on your roster.

3 Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

There hasn't been a rookie RB1 who was this cheap in a long time.

Credit: Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The running back position is truly for the younger guys, so it's shocking to see Jonathon Brooks being valued lower than most rookie running backs. Besides the torn ACL he suffered last season, everything about Brooks' draft profile was appealing.

Brooks received premium draft capital as the 46th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, entering an offense with an aging running back and another player in the final year of their contract. Once he's fully healthy, Brooks provides the Panthers with a three-down back who can do it all.

Dynasty managers must be patient with Brooks since he's likely to miss the beginning of the 2024 season. But you aren't acquiring Brooks for this season, as he's more likely to be impactful in 2025 and beyond. As the RB14 currently, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's valued as a top-eight fantasy running back by the end of the 2025 season.

4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba

From generational prospect to the dynasty WR27, the discourse surrounding Smith-Njigba has been awfully sporadic.

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Marvin Harrison Jr. were all teammates at Ohio State, but it was once Jaxon Smith-Njigba who was considered the best of the group. Unfortunately, a lingering hamstring injury hurt his draft stock entering the 2022 NFL Draft, as he fell to the 20th overall pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke the Ohio State single season receiving record with 95 receptions and 1,606 receiving yards. Source: Eleven Warriors

His rookie season in the NFL was relatively forgettable, finishing with 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns. It was tough finding a ton of targets in a Seattle Seahawks offense that also employs D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but the targets and production will come.

Playing behind two veteran wide receivers was always going to be a challenge in year one, but the offensive line struggled, hurting the rest of the offense. With an improved team in 2024, Smith-Njigba should see an uptick in production.

5 Jelani Woods, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Coming out of the draft, Woods had the size and speed to become one of the most dangerous tight ends in the NFL.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

If the Indianapolis Colts want to take the next step as an offense, it will take a Jelani Woods breakout. An athletic tight end with a freak size is hard to come by, but the Colts have it in Woods. Woods only started two games in 2022, then missed the entire 2023 season with a hamstring injury. While his development might've been stumped due to his injury last year, there's still a chance he has a major breakout this season.

Tight ends take several years to develop, so it's not surprising that Woods wasn't productive in year one. Head coach Shane Steichen already feels good about Woods' progression heading into year three:

As the TE30, Woods is practically free. I might be willing to acquire him for a fourth-round pick if someone doesn't have the patience to see him progress. It's hard to tell the upside, as the offense is a bit crowded, but he should comfortably exceed his ADP. Even if he can be a high-upside TE2, that would be worth trading to provide some depth to your roster.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.