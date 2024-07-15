Highlights Trade skilled players before age 30 in dynasty fantasy football for maximum value.

Kelce and Henry, top fantasy players past decade, should be traded due to age concerns.

Identify high-value players near their peak to maximize trade potential before decline.

Dynasty formats in fantasy football are hard, as they're much more strategic than your standard redraft leagues. You have to pay close attention to everything going on with your players, as if you were the owner of an NFL team. One of the biggest things that dynasty managers have to keep an eye on with their players is age.

Fantasy football player values are like a rollercoaster. When they're drafted as rookies, they're slowly approaching the top of the hill, and they can keep climbing for years to come, but eventually, they're going to reach the top of the hill and speed back down. It's best that dynasty managers trade their players once they're about to reach the top of the hill, that way they can maximize their trade value before it plummets.

The most challenging part of doing this is identifying which players are about to hit the top of the hill that is worth trading. There are plenty of these players out there, but these five in particular stand out.

4 Sell-High Dynasty Fantasy Football Players Player Team Tua Tagovailoa - QB Miami Dolphins Derrick Henry - RB Baltimore Ravens Mike Evans - WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers Travis Kelce - TE Kansas City Chiefs

Before it's too late, use these fantasy football players in dynasty to acquire better options long-term. It's better to be in a situation where you trade these highly valuable players at their peak, rather than wait until their value has drastically declined. One way to remain as a consistent playoff team in dynasty formats is knowing when to use your best players to acquire other high-potential fantasy football players.

1 Tua Tagovailoa

Take advantage of Tua's top-10 finish in 2023 to acquire a mobile quarterback that has higher upside, and a higher floor

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With there being more criticism than ever, Tua Tagovailoa had an impressive 2023 season, finishing as the QB10 in fantasy football. Now, Tua waits for his contract extension.

Tua is an easy fade at the quarterback position in 2023, so you should absolutely trade him for as much as someone will give. While he took advantage of many bad defenses, he struggled against the better defenses he faced. He's not reliable in situations against the best defenses in the league, making him one of the more inconsistent fantasy quarterbacks.

After the bye week last season, Tua averaged 13.9 PPG through eight games, as opposed to 19.1 PPG in the first nine games. Nearly 59% of his points in the first nine weeks came against the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers. Those defenses didn't rank particularly well in points allowed last season either.

Tua Tagovailoa's Opponents In Games Where He Scored 20+ Fantasy Points Team Points Allowed Ranking Los Angeles Chargers 24 Denver Broncos 27 New England Patriots 15 Carolina Panthers 29

In the only four games where Tua scored more than 20 PPG, three of them were against bottom-10 defenses. Leverage Tagovailoa's higher value before the 2023 season, and acquire a quarterback with rushing upside or one of the better quarterbacks in the league. Turn Tua and additional players or picks into Kyler Murray, Anthony Richardson, or Trevor Lawrence.

2 Derrick Henry

Henry to the Ravens might be a match made in heaven, but trade the 30 year old running back before it's too late.

© Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Everyone has been campaigning for Derrick Henry to sign with the Ravens, and it's officially a reality. It's very likely that he will be productive too, as the Baltimore Ravens have one of the best run games in football in the last five years, while Henry has been one of the most productive running backs of the last decade.

The problem in dynasty formats is that Henry is 30 years old, having only signed a two-year deal. Even if Henry fulfills those two years, that's likely all you're getting from him as his value will only decline. He's coming off of his least efficient season since 2017, averaging 4.2 yards-per-carry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If Derrick Henry rushes for over 498 yards this season, he will become the 32nd running back in NFL history to rush for 10,000 career yards.

Is it worth attempting to win a championship by retaining Henry over the next two seasons? Maybe, but you could probably trade Henry to acquire a younger running back with receiving upside. You could leverage Henry in a trade to acquire Rachaad White or James Cook, who may balance out the Bills offense.

3 Mike Evans

Evans put himself in a perfect sell-high situation this offseason, as he scored 13 touchdowns in 2023.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans did all of his fantasy owners a huge favor, as his 2023 season helped increase his value quite a bit. After he received a contract extension, fantasy managers should feel even better about trying to acquire him. That's where you, as the fantasy manager who owns Evans comes in, trading him for maximum value.

Despite finishing as the WR3, he was a bit inconsistent. A lot of his fantasy production relied on touchdowns, as he failed to score 10 fantasy points in a game where he didn't score a touchdown. He's going to be 31 years old by the time the season starts, which is a dreadful age for wide receivers. It's a perfect opportunity to trade Evans while his value is still high, because he's only going to decline shortly after the season begins.

If you can pair Evans in a trade to acquire Zay Flowers, Tank Dell, or George Pickens, you will be in much better shape.

4 Travis Kelce

It may never feel like the right time to trade Kelce, but right now is truly the time.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If you own Travis Kelce in dynasty, you probably don't want to ever trade him. But the sad reality is that he will eventually retire, and you will be left with nothing in return. He finished as the TE3 last year, so his value is still there. But if you want to capitalize on his trade value, now is the time.

Kelce comes off the least number of targets in a season since 2017, his first season with less than 1,000 receiving yards since 2015, and the least efficient season of his career with 10.6 yards-per-reception. Most dynasty managers will completely ignore these statistics, but you need to know these and know that it's best for your team to trade him.

Heading into 2024, Kelce will turn 35 years old this October. Following two seasons where the Kansas City Chiefs offensive personnel was underwhelming, the team added several wide receivers to regain their explosiveness once again.

Kelce is no longer considered the TE1 in dynasty, but you could include Kelce in a trade to acquire Trey McBride or Sam LaPorta. Having an elite tight end gives you an edge in fantasy football, so it's worth ensuring that you still have one for another 10-15 years.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.