Highlights Shoot when the ball's circle gets extremely small and barely visible under the ball to increase your chance of scoring on penalties in EA FC 24.

Avoid aiming for the centre zones as the goalkeeper AI is more efficient in covering those areas, aim for the bottom left corner instead.

Choose a player with a high penalty kick value of 90+ or 95+ to take the penalties for better chances of scoring.

We all know how crucial penalties can be in football. Well, they are certainly crucial in the gaming sphere, especially when it comes to FIFA, or should we say EA Sports FC 24? Fortunately for you, we now have a tutorial that shows you how to score EVERY penalty you take on the new game, meaning you'll surely never lose a penalty shootout again!

Thanks to YouTube channel Krasi - FC 24 Tutorials, Tips & Tricks, we can now see how to take the perfect penalty on EA FC 24. So perfect in fact your opposition will NEVER save one. So without further ado, here's how you can take an unstoppable penalty... you can also watch the full video further down this article!

How to score penalties on EA FC 24

First things first, do NOT press the shoot command if the ball’s circle is red. Pressing shoot on a yellow colour is still too risky and won’t yield a good result. It’s better to shoot when the circle gets extremely small and barely visible under the ball. The smallest possible circle before pressing shoot can substantially increase the chance of scoring.

However, the ball’s circle is absent in FUT Champions, and it might prove harder to score without its indication. The recommended amount of the shoot power is about three bars, according to the YouTuber. The power bar is visible in the left-hand corner of your screen, down at the bottom. For the best result, it’s better not to exceed the amount of over three-and-a-half bars. Any higher amount of shot power can result in the ball flying wild and missing the goal.

After — there’s a short window of time where you can decide which direction to pick for the better aim. In EA FC 24, there are five directions for taking the penalty; top left corner, bottom left corner, middle, top right corner, and bottom right corner. Aiming for the bottom left, corresponding with the controller’s direction of the left stick, the corner aim results in a goal as the goalkeeper AI could be taken off-guard.

In EA FC 24, the system of scoring penalties has changed heavily as EA states in the developer’s Pitch Notes. Although previously you needed to count on three directions of the aim: right, middle, left, now, as stated before, the player has a choice to expand the aim directions to the five different zones. As the goalkeeper AI now has to make a decision out of the five possible directions, its amount of the save zones was increased from three to five.

Video: How to score every penalty on EA FC 24

The AI is predisposed to cover the centre zones more efficiently, so it’s better to avoid them by pressing your stick all the way to the top or bottom on the left or right side of the goal. As mentioned, the bottom left corner is quite advantageous while choosing an aim and prevents the goalkeeper from registering your decision. If your aim covers the centre zone, you are massively decreasing your chances of scoring.

It’s recommended that your player who takes the penalty kicks must have a high amount of penalty kick value in the statistics; it’s better to pick the one with a value as high as 90+ or 95+.

You can perform a finesse shot by pressing the bottom right trigger. It works similarly to the regular penalty kicks and one of the few noticeable differences is the change in shooting animations of the player. Here, the goalkeeper AI behaviour is more likely to save the shots at the corners. Also, you are able to do the panenka shot — or the chip shot — by pressing the bottom left trigger, but by using the panenka shot, the ball is more likely to get saved by the goalkeeper as the ball speed is slower.