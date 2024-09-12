EA Sports FC, the popular soccer video game, has released the top 25 MLS player rating for their newest edition.

With big name legends like Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud and Luis Suarez plus in-prime stars like Lucho Acosta, Denis Bouanga and Riqui Puig, the ratings release of MLS's best players was eagerly anticipated.

Unsurprisingly, the GOAT comes in as No. 1. But where do the rest of the league's stars fall?

Top 25 MLS players in EA FC 25

Player Club Rating Lionel Messi MIA 88 Olivier Giroud LAFC 83 Luis Suarez MIA 82 Lucho Acosta CIN 81 Marco Reus LAG 81 Sergio Busquets MIA 81 Denis Bouanga LAFC 80 Jordi Alba MIA 80 Emil Forsberg RBNY 79 Hany Mukhtar NSH 79 Carles Gil NE 79 Hugo Lloris LAFC 79 Riqui Puig LAG 78 Hector Herrera HOU 78 Roman Burki STL 78 Cucho Hernandez CLB 78 Luis Muriel ORL 78 Lorenzo Insigne TOR 78 Ryan Gauld VAN 78 Chicho Arango RSL 78 Evander POR 77 Sebastian Driussi ATX 77 Jonathan Rodriguez POR 77 Asier Illarramendi DAL 77 Federico Bernardeschi TOR 77

Messi, who starred for Argentina this summer en route to winning another Copa America, tops the list and remains one of the highest rated players in the entire game. Though he's missed much of the MLS season due to injury and international duty, Messi still is among the league leaders in both goals and assists. He has 12 goals and 13 assists in only 12 regular season appearances for Miami. His 25 goal contributions is tied for fourth in MLS despite playing roughly half the minutes of his peers on that list.

Two more legends come next. LAFC star and France all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud is second then Miami forward and Uruguay all-time leading scorer Luis Suarez is third.

Reigning MLS MVP Lucho Acosta is just behind those three with an 81 rating and reigning MLS Cup MVP Cucho Hernandez is in the top 25 rated at 78. Hernandez is the lone player from MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew.

Inter Miami have four players in the top 25, the most for one club. All four are in the top 10, with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joining Messi and Suarez.

LAFC have three players in the top 25, while the LA Galaxy, Portland Timbers and Toronto FC each with two.

The full release of EA FC 25 in the United States is September 27. However, those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition can access the full game as early as September 20.

EA Sports have released the top rated players in the game, both men's and women's. Soon, the rating for every single player in the game will be out.

Gamers are starting to plot out who to target for the popular game mode Ultimate Team. That game mode also features new updates and special cards with versions of players with big rating increases from their base.