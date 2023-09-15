Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo's rating has been downgraded from 90 to 86, which is his highest-ever downgrade. Despite this, he remains one of the highest-rated strikers in the game.

Other world-class players like Mason Mount, Manuel Neuer, N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane have also suffered significant downgrades in their ratings.

Jamie Vardy has experienced the largest downgrade, with this decline reflective of his age and change in playing level, as he now plays in the Championship.

When you think of the highest-rated players on FIFA video games gone by, Cristiano Ronaldo's name always springs to mind.

A five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo has been one of the most valuable cards on the game's flagship Ultimate Team franchise for more than a decade. While he continues to score goals for fun in the Saudi league, EA do have a tendency to lower players' ratings the older they get and Ronaldo is not far off 40 years of age.

Therefore, the Portuguese star has been lowered from a 90-rated card to an 86 - his highest-ever downgrade. To be clear, this still puts Ronaldo among the highest-rated strikers on the game and his price on the market will still be pretty high. The only difference is that he'll no longer be one of the rarest cards on the market, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland taking over that crown.

However, Ronaldo is far from the only world-class star who has suffered the same fate of being downgraded this year. In fact, if you think Ronaldo's decline is unjust, just wait until you find out the ratings of some other huge names.

With this in mind, we've picked out 10 individuals who have suffered huge downgrades on EA FC 24. Check them out below:

Mason Mount - 81 (-3)

During the summer transfer window, the lovable Englishman made the cross-country switch from London to Manchester as he parted ways with boyhood club Chelsea to embark on a new challenge with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

The 24-year-old’s summer switch has not gone swimmingly, however, as he has failed to get off the mark and picked, which, in turn, left him unavailable for selection for his side’s two most recent fixtures. A -3 on his rating seems a bit premature, mind, as he has not been given ample time to get back to his best since arriving at Old Trafford.

Manuel Neuer - 87 (-3)

The imposing German has been a staple part of both Germany and Bayern Munich for as long as one can remember. But his status as one of the best goalkeepers in the world is slowly fading away.

As he approaches the ripe old age of 40, his rating/overall in-game statistics will continue to worsen – but that’s expected. He is currently out nursing a leg fracture with his return to action date unknown, while his understudy Sven Ulreich has stepped up to the plate of late, conceding just two goals in three outings.

N'Golo Kante - 86 (-3)

Kante is the first of many to see downgrades of the back of a summer transfer to the Middle East. After a tortuous season at Chelsea, his card has taken a massive hit in both the pace and passing departments. His defensive statistics – understandably – are still promising, but Kante in EA FC 24 will be essentially unusable.

Jordan Henderson - 80 (-3)

While Henderson’s ratings on FIFA’s flagship game has never blown the socks off the users, he has always been rewarded reasonably, until this year. His controversial transfer to Al-Ettifaq, led by Henderson’s former teammate Steven Gerrard, may have had its part to play.

As the Englishman seems to wind down his career in the warmth of Saudi Arabia’s radiant sun, he’ll have to put up with his unfortunate downgrade.

Sadio Mane - 86 (-3)

Another player to have been lured by the riches of the Saudi Pro League is Mane, a winger who shone for Liverpool but had seemingly put the brakes on during his stint at Bayern Munich. At his peak, Mane’s highest-rated base card on the game was 90-rated, though he never managed to surpass the 90+ milestone.

Sadio Mane - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Liverpool 269 120 48 34 1 Red Bull Salzburg 85 44 32 18 4 Southampton 75 25 14 12 2 Bayern Munich 38 12 6 3 0 FC Metz 23 2 1 3 0 Al-Nassr 6 5 0 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Thomas Müller - 84 (-3)

Like Neuer, the German international has been a mainstay in the imperious force known as Bayern Munich since breaking through into the senior side in 2009 and has continued this into his 15th season, having made three appearances since the new campaign got underway.

For a player who seems to have been around for ages, Muller is finally edging closer to his mid-30s. Perhaps his downgrade is age-related, but the reality is that we’ll never understand how the ratings are decided upon.

Hugo Lloris - 83 (-4)

Having fallen sharply down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur, Lloris has also been hit with a -4 on his EA FC 24 rating. Guglielmo Vicario has been introduced to the squad and quickly dislodged the Frenchman from between the sticks with the former playing every single possible minute in the Premier League thus far this term.

A turning point in Lloris' north London career seemed to come during last campaign as he shipped five goals in the first half against Newcastle United, just to be replaced during the half-time interval.

Joel Matip - 80 (-4)

An underrated piece of Jurgen Klopp’s Merseyside-based puzzle, Matip’s game has been taken to another level. Granted, his performances have not warranted a starting spot next to Virgil van Dijk in the German tactician’s back four. As such, the Cameroon international has been given a -4 downgrade in this year’s version of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 86 (-4)

As alluded to earlier, Ronaldo has long been part of the exclusive ‘90+ club’ but will now have a rating of 86 when the game finally releases. Seeing as it's his highest-ever downgrade, someone of his ilk will not be best pleased as he will truly believe he is still one of the best footballers at the time of writing.

Since the game’s inception, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon has never dropped below an 89 rating rating now but it has now come that time. Now given a lowly score (the same as Villarreal’s Dani Parejo), he has every right to kick up a fuss.

Jamie Vardy - 78 (-7)

Vardy's career peaked when he was a vital cog of Leicester City's unforeseen Premier League triumph in 2015/16 as the charismatic Englishman recorded 24 goals and eight assists across all competitions.

Now 37 and playing in the Championship, his turn of acceleration and willingness to run behind has depleted, so his signature moves are something of the past. In both FIFA 21 and FIFA 22, the well-known centre-forward was 86-rated and although his rating took a dent, for last year’s instalment, he will not be too happy with his drastic decrease this time around.