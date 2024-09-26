Key Takeaways EA FC have predicted who the highest-rated players will be in world football in 2034.

With the new football season now well and truly under way, the release of the latest iteration of EA FC is imminent. The intrigue around the players' ratings and the young players' potential ratings will spark debate, with the most recent emerging talents, such as Lamine Yamal, expected to be rewarded for their breakout campaigns with respectable overall numbers.

Perhaps one of the most interesting facets of the game is its predictive ability. Last year's version of EA FC predicted every Ballon d'Or winner for the next 15 years, and although it incorrectly asserted that Erling Haaland would assume the award in 2023, it gives a fascinating forecast as to what could entail in the footballing world in the future.

What will the world's best set of players look like in ten years? Using the potential of every player currently under the age of 21, here is what EA FA 25 believes will be the best eleven in world football in 2034, as per Planet Football.

For players to be considered for the team, they must currently be aged 21 or younger.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Chelsea's Malo Gusto makes it in

In between the sticks, the likes of Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois and Marc-André ter Stegen will all likely have long hung up their boots, as they'll be well into their 40s. EA FC believe the mantle will be passed on to Toulouse's Guillaume Restes. The young shot-stopper announced himself on the European stage last season, fighting off competition to become the established number one for the Ligue 1 club at the age of just 19.

In 2034, Restes won't even have reached his 30s yet, and EA FC predict him to be rated as high as 88 if he fulfills his potential. For context, this would put the Frenchman on par with Ateltico Madrid's Jan Oblak in this year's game.

Chelsea fans will be licking their lips, because EA reckon the Blues have the future best right-back in the world on their books. Malo Gusto, who started the new season exceptionally under Enzo Maresca before sustaining an injury, will be in the latter stages of his career in 2034, but the distinguished game is convinced that he'll still be at a similar level to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo's current ability, with a potential of 86 registered for the French defender.

The world's best central defensive partnership in 2034 will consist of Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini and Barcelona's Pau Cubarsí. The latter, who was scouted by Newcastle as a potential replacement for Sven Botman when the Dutchman was injured, burst onto the scene for the Bergamo club at the age of 17, and has held down a regular position in Gian Piero Gasperini's side for three years already, despite only turning 20 last December. Meanwhile, the latter has already made 32 appearances for Barcelona's first team, and won't turn 18 until January.

Both centre-backs are predicted to reach a level resembling Antonio Rüdiger by 2034, with a potential of 88, while Cubrasi's Catalan teammate, Alejandro Balde, is predicted to become the world's best left-back. The 20-year-old is already close to the 100 appearance mark in a Barcelona shirt, so the expectation that he can reach an EA FC rating of 89 feels plausible.

Goalkeeper and Defenders Position Player Potential EA FC Rating GK Guillaume Restes 88 RB Malo Gusto 86 CB Giorgio Scalvini 88 CB Pau Cubarsi 88 LB Alejandro Balde 89

Midfield

Florian Wirtz joined by Gavi and Warren Zaire-Emery

While the back-line may generally contain players who are currently promising starlets, the midfield has well established, fully fledged superstars, with EA FC having faith that these players' upward trajectory will continue.

Warren Zaire-Emery has already played four times for a stacked France squad, and is a permanent fixture in Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain team, but by the time he's 28, he could have become one of the undisputed best central midfielders in world football. The technically secure box-to-box midfielder is tipped to reach Kevin De Bruyne's level in the next ten years, according to EA FC.

Gavi's potential also aligns with the Belgian's current 90 rating. The diminutive youngster has made over 100 appearances for Barcelona, and could develop into the leader of what is looking like a tasty Blaugrana team for the future.

Florian Wirtz, perhaps the biggest star on this list so far, completes the dynamic midfield trio. The German lit up the Euros in the summer, was the creative hub of Xabi Alonso's invincible Bayer Leverkusen side last season, and has already been rated as one of the best number tens in the world. Thus, it would be no surprise for him to ascend to the elite echelons, with EA FC 25 predicting him to become the best midfielder in the world, with a rating of 92, better than any player on the current game.

Midfielders Position Player Potential EA FC Rating CM Warren Zaire-Emery 90 CM Gavi 90 CM Florian Wirtz 92

Attack

Lamine Yamal given highest rating out of all players

Who will be the next crop of forwards at the top of the game, the next Mohamed Salah, the next Kylian Mbappe? It'll be no surprise that EA FC believe two stars who are already flirting with this category of player are tipped to be passed the torch by these aforementioned stars.

Lamine Yamal, who took the world by storm with his performances for Barcelona last season and his heroics in the Euros for Spain, is expected to become the best footballer on the planet. Not eligible to learn to drive in the United Kingdom two months ago, Yamal has already been the poster boy of an international tournament triumph, and his scary potential is reflected on EA FC 25. The game believes if he maximises his ability, the Spaniard will reach Lionel Messi's peak level of 94, a rating which the Argentine was attributed in 'FIFA 20'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal's potential of 94 would be the joint highest rating achieved by a player in the game's history if it is reached, alongside Lionel Messi in FIFA 20.

Yamal will be in good company at the front end of the pitch in the world's best eleven in 2034. New Real Madrid prodigy Endrick is expected to lead the next generation of strikers, with a potential of 92 exceeding Haaland's current rating, while Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala has a potential of 93. The latter's electric dribbling and immaculate close control is perhaps a closer representation of what Messi produced than Yamal, but the duo are tipped to battle it out for football's greatest player crown.

Forwards Position Player Potential EA FC Rating RW Lamine Yamal 94 ST Endrick 92 LW Jamal Musiala 93