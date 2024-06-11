Highlights Electronic Arts dominates in the American football game space, publishing both the Madden franchise and the rebooted College Football series.

Recent Madden franchise entries have been criticized for being lazy, with a lack of competition stifling innovation.

Despite high sales, Madden games have stagnated in quality and have let fans down with no end in sight.

On Friday, May 17, Electronic Arts officially released the worldwide debut trailer of College Football 25.

Earlier that week, EA also officially revealed the game's cover athletes: Texas' Quinn Ewers, Colorado's Travis Hunter, and Michigan's Donovan Edwards.

All of that is important context for what's going on in the football video game world, where EA holds an uncontested monopoly. As publishers of both the revamped College Football series and the perpetual Madden (NFL) franchise, EA holds all the cards in the American football simulation space, with no publisher allowed to push them to make innovations on an otherwise stale formula.

Make no mistake about it, College Football 25 is the most anticipated sports game in years, and perhaps ever. The old games left a profound legacy on sports fans and gamers alike, and there are lofty expectations that the new version will have to live up to.

Unfortunately, that's where the hype train begins to slow down. Electronic Arts has been the recipient of Forbes' ominous "Worst Company in America" award numerous times, as developer crunch, anti-consumer practices (like the microtransaction riddled "Ultimate Team" mode), and poor quality products have become synonymous with their logo.

Now that Madden 25's cover athlete has officially been announced, fans of the series will yet again allow themselves to get hyped for the newest installment in the annual franchise. Unfortunately, if recent history is anything to go by, that excitement will only be met with disappointment.

Madden Franchise Is Stale And Lazy

Cratering review scores only tell half the story for the video game series

EA Sports

Back in 2013, EA released Madden 25, which was actually Madden 14 but dressed up for the franchise's 25th anniversary.

That game performed decently well on Metacritic (a website that allows critics and fans to submit aggregate review scores of games, movies, and other entertainment products), garnering an 80 "critic" score and 56 "user" score out of 100.

Those reviews were paradigmatic of the franchise at the time: professional reviewers gave inflated scores to appease Electronic Arts (one of the biggest video game publishers in the world), while fans generally felt lukewarm about the titles.

More recently, though, the Madden series has become something of a laughingstock in the gaming sphere. Recent iterations of the game often receive poor reviews even from professional outlets, with most citing the game's copy-and-paste feel from year to year.

Recent Madden Reviews Year Title Critic Score* User Score* 2019 Madden 20 76 15 2020 Madden 21 63 3 2021 Madden 22 68 7 2022 Madden 23 69 15 2023 Madden 24 65 15

*Critic and User scores are on a 100 point grading scale

For those out of the loop, critic scores below 70 generally portend a terrible game, as gaming sites and outlets often have relationships with video game publishers to maintain. That Madden hasn't climbed above that mark in five years is a telling sign of just how lazy and narrow-minded the franchise has become.

None of this criticism is meant to be aimed at the developers on the Madden team, who are under some of the strictest deadlines and most unassailable "work crunch" of any video game developer. With more time on their side, the devs behind the games could surely make something far better and more distinct for each iteration of the game.

But, because Madden is an annual franchise that has to come out just in time for the next NFL season, innovation is impossible. The length of video game development cycles is only increasing (most triple-A titles take five years to make it to shelves, on average), and trying to make each Madden feel like a different game in just 12 months is never going to happen.

However, that doesn't mean EA should be let off the hook. Last year, Madden 24 was the third-highest selling video game of the year, behind only annual juggernaut Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the acclaimed Hogwarts Legacy. When a $70 title is selling as much as Madden is year-over-year, there should be no excuses not to put a ton of resources into making the game feel as fun as possible.

And yet, recent Madden games have come off as nothing but cheap.

The AI logic for all computer-controlled players is still bafflingly stupid. The animations for tackles, receptions, and runs haven't changed in nearly a decade. Quarterbacks still miss open throws two feet in front of them only to throw 50-yard bombs across their body while being sacked.

For the world's "best" football simulation game, Madden feels like a game stuck in the past. And, to be honest, that's because it is - without any real competition on the market, it's only the "best" because it's the only option available.

Madden 25 will release on August 16 this year. We will all hope, yet again, that maybe this time, EA has finally figured something out and is ready to deliver us the modern football game we all crave.

But deep down, we all know that's just unwarranted hope. More than likely, this Madden, and all the ones that come after it under EA's publishing banner, will continue to suck.

Source: EA Sports