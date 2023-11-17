Highlights Providing balance in the middle of the park is one of the keys to winning matches in EA Sports FC 24.

There's a plethora of options available around the world, including Kevin De Bruyne and Jude Bellingham, yet neither make this list.

Barcelona have three of the best meta central midfielders in EAFC 24; rivals Real Madrid only have two.

EA Sports FC 24 is all about dictating the tempo of matches - especially in the most competitive Champions matches. Staying secure at the back, whilst all adding creativity to the frontline, is challenging to perfect, with the central midfielders key to that success.

Some of the best midfielders in the world can grace the field on EAFC 24. From Kevin De Bruyne to Jude Bellingham, there are a plethora of options across the world, but neither of the two best midfielders in the world make this list; there are better meta players available!

These 15 players range from 2k to 300k, providing you with options depending on your budget, yet all 15 on this list will provide balance, stability, security, and creativity in the middle of the park.

Player Club Price Rating Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona 136k 90 Federico Valverde Real Madrid 223k 88 Patri Guijarro Barcelona 25k 88 Frankie de Jong Barcelona 20k 87 Grace Geyoro PSG 13k 86 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 13k 86 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 7k 85 Marcos Llorente Atlético Madrid 4k 84 Rodrigo De Paul Atlético Madrid 4k 84 Aurélien Tchouaméni Real Madrid 3k 84 Crystal Dunn Portland Thorns 4k 84 Ismaël Bennacer AC Milan 2k 84 Konrad Laimer Bayern Munich 2.6k 83 Joelinton Newcastle 2.3k 82 Renato Sanches Roma 1.2k 78

Read more: Every celebration you can do in EA Sports FC 24

15 Renato Sanches - Roma - 78

To begin, Portuguese midfielder Sanches has consistently been one of the most overpowered players in EA's franchise. From his spells at Lille and Swansea, now to his era in the Italian capital. Although he may not stand out from the crowd, the 26-year-old has one of the most well-rounded cards on the game, particularly with his 82 pace and 81 dribbling. The Portuguese talent was one of the most popular talents for the first Evolution upgrade of the year, which is no surprise when you analyse his stats. At under 3k, he is one of the best bargain buys on EAFC 24.

14 Joelinton - Newcastle - 82

Brazilian Joelinton has endured one of the most meteoric rises through Newcastle's ranks. Rising from one of the club's worst players in his first season - including several comical moments, to now one of the first names on the team sheet, Joelinton knows everything about performing under pressure. Converting to a central midfielder, the 27-year-old has spectacular defending and physicality, whilst his 78 pace and 76 passing make him one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the game. With potential links to teammates Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, the Brazilian is the perfect player to linkup your squad, especially in a three-man midfield.

13 Konrad Laimer - Bayern Munich - 83

Former RB Leipzig midfielder Laimer made the switch to Bavaria in the summer, strengthening Germany's biggest club. Regarded as one of the Bundesliga's most consistent performers, Laimer has all the attributes needed to dominate the battle in the middle of the park. With 80 pace, 81 defending, and 77 passing, he is the perfect cheap holding midfielder in EAFC 24. He may lack efficiency in front of goal - with just 69 finishing - but Laimer's talents lie at CDM, where he can help the ball progress from defence to attack seamlessly. Alongside attacking midfielders, he can provide balance for months.

12 Ismaël Bennacer - AC Milan - 84

Algerian midfielder Bennacer has been at the heart of AC Milan's recent success, with leading performances in the middle of the park. That has been replicated onto EAFC 24, where the 25-year-old has received a plus-two increase from last year. With 80 pace, 79 defending, and 79 physicality, it will be hard to get past the battling midfielder in EAFC 24. Under closer inspection, the Algerian's 84 stamina puts him in a league above other midfielders. He will be able to provide energy in the middle of the park all match, which is key if crucial Champions matches go to extra-time.

11 Crystal Dunn - Portland Thorns - 84

One of just four female footballers on this list, Portland Thorns' Dunn is a relatively unknown name within world football, yet her EAFC 24 card makes her one of the most overpowered players this year. The 31-year-old has a card most could only dream about; with 87 pace, 77 defending, and 85 dribbling, it is one of the most well-rounded cheap cards in EA's history - let alone in EAFC 24. Coming in at 4k, the American is a bargain considering her stats. However, she might be hard to link to other players, with only Sophia Smith and Alex Morgan standing out in America.

10 Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid - 84

Real Madrid completed their rebuild by signing Tchouaméni, Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga to replace Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos and Casemiro - before they'd even left! Frenchman Tchouaméni is one of the most consistent performers in world football, which has been replicated in EAFC 24. As a holding midfielder, he has all the qualities you need; from his 81 defending to his 73 pace, the Frenchman will help lock down the midfield. Everyone remembers his stunning long-range strike against England in the World Cup quarter-finals (sorry for the reminder England fans); with 75 long shots, he may well be able to replicate it in EAFC 24.

Read more: EA Sports FC 24 Review: Improvements to Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Clubs make it better than ever

9 Rodrigo De Paul - Atlético Madrid - 84

Moving across to the other side of Madrid, De Paul has had an impressive career to date. The Argentinian World Cup winner has some of the best stats for a midfielder, with his versatility and well-rounded nature making him overpowered. His 78 pace, coupled with 83 physicality and excellent on-the-ball qualities, make De Paul a bargain for just 4k. His 83 passing is made of some of the most impressive stats you'll find in La Liga. 86 vision, 85 short passing and 85 long passing mean the Argentinian has everything in his game to be able to dictate the tempo of the matches.

8 Marcos Llorente - Atlético Madrid - 84

Naturally a right-midfielder, Llorente is one of the most versatile players in the world. He can play as a central midfielder or even a right-back in EAFC 24. Very close to being a member of the 'Gullit Gang', the Atlético Madrid player has everything you need in a modern and aggressive midfield option. Providing a threat in the final third, alongside his defensive attributes, makes him a unique option for your team. His links to De Paul, as previously analysed, can help set your team up smoothly, whilst Llorente's 89 pace means he provides a different dynamic compared to his teammate.

7 Leon Goretzka - Bayern Munich - 85

Goretzka has been one of the best options in the middle of the park for years. The German has received a plethora of illustrious cards over the years - most notably 'Team of the Season' cards. His base card on EAFC 24 is one of the best in the market, with only his 78 pace preventing him from being a member of the 'Gullit Gang'. At 7k, he is one of the best options on the market this year. The German can play as a midfielder or a defensive midfielder this year, providing you with fluidity depending on what formation you choose. He provides endless opportunities.

6 Sandro Tonali - Newcastle - 86

Moving from AC Milan to Newcastle in the summer shocked the footballing world, with the Italian homeboy prospect seemingly in love at the San Siro. However, the prospect of money and Premier League glory was too good to turn down, with Tonali now considered one of the best midfielders in EAFC 24. At under 15k, he is the best-holding midfielder in the Premier League, with every face stat above 80 apart from his shooting - still standing at 74. Although his recent betting scandal during the international break overshadowed his quality, that will not be the case in EAFC 24, where Tonali has all the qualities to dominate the middle of the park.

5 Grace Geyoro - PSG - 86

French midfielder Geyoro is one of the most technically gifted players in the world, which has been unsurprisingly replicated onto EAFC 24. Available for less than 20k, the 26-year-old has all the qualities to dictate the tempo of the match, with her 87 reactions particularly standing out. Combined with impressive links to Kadidiatou Diani and Marie Katoto, Geyoro is one of the best options in the game. The introduction of women's football has unearthed new gems into the EA franchise; players that many gamers around the world would not have heard of. Geyoro is now one of the best midfielders on the market in EAFC 24.

Read more: Every skill move you can do in EA Sports FC 24

4 Frankie de Jong - Barcelona - 87

Dutchman de Jong has impressed ever since his debut season for Ajax and now Barcelona. Alongside Pedri, he helped Barcelona regain the La Liga crown, which saw him rank as one of the best midfielders in EAFC 24 once again. The 26-year-old has the traditional midfield qualities, most notably his 86 passing and 87 dribbling, which make him act like a classic box-to-box midfielder. Available for under 20k, de Jong can fit into your team without the struggle of suffering the pain of losing all his value. There's little struggle with linking him either, with teammates like Jules Koundé providing a strong like.

3 Patri Guijarro - Barcelona - 88

The Spanish central midfielder has played a key role in Barcelona's success recently. Despite being just 25, Guijarro has been at the heart of Barcelona's for the past five years, often partnering Aitana Bonmati in midfield. With spectacular all-around stats across the board, the 25-year-old is the perfect box-to-box midfielder on the game, especially with her four-star skill moves and four-star weak foot. Being available for less than 25k, she is one of the best players around. She's dominated world football over the past year, yet, with her stats in EAFC 24, she can help you dominate Ultimate Team all year.

2 Federico Valverde - Real Madrid - 88

Part of Real Madrid's spectacular rebuild, Valverde has shone in La Liga every week, alongside his remarkable performances in the Champions League. It's no surprise to see him be considered one of the best midfielders in EAFC 24, with the Uruguayan part of the 'Gullit Gang' from the start. There are no weaknesses to Valverde, with his 91 sprint speed making his recovery time exceptional. At 220k, he's one of the most expensive players in the game, but he'll quickly repay the price with his quality. Valverde's links to Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior make him one of the most sought-after players in EAFC 24.

1 Aitana Bonmatí - Barcelona - 90

It's no exaggeration to say Bonmatí is the best female footballer in the world, even if the EAFC 24 think Putellas is. Crowned as the best player at the World Cup and in the domestic season, the Spaniard was at the heart of everything impressive the Spanish did. On EAFC 24, she has one of the most well-rounded cards on the game, with her 91 dribbling just the tip of the iceberg. As a box-to-box midfielder, defensive midfielder or even a playmaker, Bonmatí could provide a useful option anywhere on the pitch. She's an expensive option at 140k, but she'll quickly repay the price with her quality.

Read more: The 15 highest-rated female footballers on EA Sports FC 24