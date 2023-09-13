Highlights

EA Sports FC 24 is just around the corner, with the worldwide release on the 29th of September set to excite fans around the globe. As a new era dawns for sports gaming, a new time begins for EA, with the company losing the rights to FIFA, thus replacing it with its new name 'EA Sports FC 24'.

With new licenses, new features, and the inclusion of women's football into Ultimate Team for the first time ever, there is bound to be an exciting launch at the end of September. With that all said and done, the top 100 player ratings have been released. As they do every year, they spark controversy within conversation as fans across the world argue for their favourite player.

The top 100 rated players in EA FC 24

Name

Position

Club

Rating

1. Kylian Mbappe

ST

PSG

91

= Alexia Putellas

CM

Barcelona

91

= Erling Haaland

ST

Man City

91

= Kevin de Bruyne

CM

Man City

91

5. Aitana Bonmati

CM

Barcelona

90

= Lionel Messi

CF

Inter Miami

90

= Sam Kerr

ST

Chelsea

90

= Karim Benzema

CF

Al-Ittihad

90

= Thibaut Courtois

GK

Real Madrid

90

= Harry Kane

ST

Bayern Munich

90

= Caroline Graham Hansen

RW

Barcelona

90

= Robert Lewandowski

ST

Barcelona

90

13. Mohamed Salah

RW

Liverpool

89

= Kadidiatou Diani

RW

Lyon

89

= Mapi Leon

CB

Barcelona

89

= Ruben Dias

CB

Man City

89

= Vinicius Jr

LW

Real Madrid

89

= Rodri

CDM

Man City

89

= Neymar

LW

Al-Hilal

89

= Alex Morgan

ST

San Diego Wave

89

= Marc-Andre ter Stegen

GK

Barcelona

89

= Virgil van Dijk

CB

Liverpool

89

= Alisson

GK

Liverpool

89

= Ada Hegerberg

ST

Lyon

89

25. Guro Reiten

LW

Chelsea

88

= Alexandra Popp

ST

Wolfsburg

88

= Katoto

ST

PSG

88

= Debinha

CAM

Kansas City

88

= Sophia Smith

ST

Portland Thorns

88

= Christine Endler

GK

Lyon

88

= Patri Guijarro

CM

Barcelona

88

= Wendie Renard

CB

Lyon

88

= Irene Paredes

CB

Barcelona

88

= Bernardo Silva

CAM

Man City

88

= Ederson

GK

Man City

88

= Joshua Kimmich

CM

Bayern Munich

88

= Bruno Fernandes

CAM

Man Utd

88

= Jan Oblak

GK

Atletico Madrid

88

= Antoine Griezmann

CAM

Liverpool

88

40. Marquinhos

CB

PSG

87

= Heung-min Son

LW

Spurs

87

= Luka Modric

CM

Real Madrid

87

= Gianluigi Donnarumma

GK

PSG

87

= Lena Oberdorf

CDM

Wolfsburg

87

= Beth Mead

RW

Arsenal

87

= Gregor Kobel

GK

Borussia Dortmund

87

= Lina Magull

CM

Bayern Munich

87

= Rose Lavelle

CAM

OL Reign

87

= Lautaro Martinez

ST

Inter

87

= Frenkie de Jong

CM

Barcelona

87

= Sandra Panos

GK

Barcelona

87

= Lucy Bronze

RB

Barcelona

87

= Fridolina Rolfo

LW

Barcelona

87

= Martin Odegaard

CAM

Arsenal

87

= Mike Maignan

GK

Milan

87

56. Toni Kroos

CM

Real Madrid

86

= Selma Bacha

LB

Lyon

86

= Lauren Hemp

LW

Man City

86

= Jamal Musiala

CAM

Bayern Munich

86

= Ronald Aruajo

CB

Barcelona

86

= Jude Bellingham

CM

Real Madrid

86

= Pedri

CM

Barcelona

86

= Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

LW

Napoli

86

= Mary Earps

GK

Man Utd

86

= Bukayo Saka

LW

Arsenal

86

= Kim Little

CM

Arsenal

86

= Lea Schuller

ST

Bayern Munich

86

= Rafael Leao

LW

Milan

86

= Sandro Tonali

CM

Newcastle

86

= Jill Roord

CAM

Man City

86

= Eder Militao

CB

Real Madrid

86

= Grace Geyoro

CM

PSG

86

= Matthijs de Ligt

CB

Bayern Munich

86

= Vivianne Miedema

ST

Arsenal

86

= Sakina Karchaoui

LB

PSG

86

= Christopher Nkunku

CAM

Chelsea

86

= Mallory Swanson

LW

Chicago Red Stars

86

= Ousmane Dembele

RW

PSG

86

= Lindsey Horan

CM

Lyon

86

= Trent Alexander-Arnold

RB

Liverpool

86

= Ashley Lawrence

RB

PSG

86

= Cristiana Girelli

ST

Juventus

86

= Nicolo Barella

CM

Inter

86

= Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

CM

Al Hilal

86

= Andrew Robertson

LB

Liverpool

86

= N'Golo Kante

CM

Al Ittihad

86

= Paulo Dybala

CF

Roma

86

= Joao Cancelo

RB

Barcelona

86

= Sadio Mane

LW

Al Nassr

86

= Marco Verratti

CM

Al-Arabi

86

= Riyad Mahrez

RW

Al Ahli

86

= Dani Parejo

CM

Villarreal

86

= Ilkay Gundogan

CM

Barcelona

86

= Wojciech Szczesny

GK

Juventus

86

= Cristiano Ronaldo

ST

Al Nassr

86

100 - 91 Ratings

Cristiano Ronaldo

In this list, there are 40 players all rated at 86 in FC 24, but all are ranked within the top 100. Cristiano Ronaldo, once ranked as the best player in the game year after year, now just squeezes into the top 100. At 86, it is a minus four from last year's card, but that is to be expected after moving to Saudi Arabia and enduring a tough year. Elsewhere, former Manchester City playmaker Ilkay Gundogan sits just within the top 100 alongside Ronaldo.

90 - 81 Ratings

Robertson

Cristiana Girelli and Ashley Lawrence, two of the world's best female footballers, are rated at 86. The duo are joined by EA Sports FC regulars like Paolo Dybala and Joao Cancelo; both of which have stayed similar ratings to last year, with the Portuguese defender only suffering a minus one after a tough year. Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has also suffered a minor downgrade, but he still ranks as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

80 - 71 Ratings

De Ligt

After shining at the Women's World Cup, Jill Roord and Lindsey Horan have entered the world of Ultimate Team rated at 86. As some of the best players in women's football, they will provide your Ultimate Team with a dynamic spark in the middle of the park. Matthijs de Ligt has received a small increase of one from last season, whilst fellow centre-back Eder Militao has received a more substantial increase of two. With both known for their quick recovery speed and strong strength, they will be two strong contenders as the best centre-back in the opening month.

70 - 61 Ratings

England midfielder Jude Bellingham

Is there a better English prospect than Jude Bellingham? The Englishman has been rewarded for his fine form with an increase of two from last season; it could have arguably been more after a sensational start to life at Real Madrid. He is joined by Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has received an increase of 12 from last season. After shining in Napoli's title-winning team, he is now regarded as one of the best talents in the world. The young duo are joined by a host of players at 86, including former teammates Rafael Leão and Sandro Tonali.

60 - 51 Ratings

Jamal Musiala in action for Germany

It's a Barcelona Femení domination show in the top 60, as Sandra Panos, Lucy Bronze, and Fridolina Rolfo all rank as some of the very best. At 87, they will provide a new dynamic to your Ultimate Team that has never been seen before. Martin Ødegaard has had a major plus-three increase from last season - rewarded for playing a key role in Arsenal's title challenge last season. Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala has also received an impressive increase from last year's 81 to this year's 86.

50 - 41 Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min

Heung-Min Son has been one of the most overpowered players on FIFA over the years. With his usual five-star weak foot, it is no surprise why. After an underwhelming season under Antonio Conte, the South Korean has suffered from a minus-two downgrade. At 87, he is joined by the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luka Modric and Catalan-based Frenkie de Jong. They may be on competing teams in real life, but the energetic midfielders will complement each other perfectly in your Ultimate Team.

40 - 31 Ratings

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is one of the most talked about footballers in the world - for the good and all the bad. He is rated as one of the best playmakers in the game once again at 88 - the same rating as Portuguese teammate Bernardo Silva. The women's football revolution continues with Barcelona teammates Patri Guijarro and Irene Paredes rated at 88; the duo were key to Barcelona's Women's Champions League success last season.

30 - 21 Ratings

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has suffered from a small downgrade from last season after Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League. He is joined in the top 30 by female stars Guro Reiten and Alexandra Popp. For their respective clubs - Chelsea and Wolfsburg - they shone last season and at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. World-class goalkeepers Marc-André ter Stegen and Alisson are the second and third-best goalkeepers in this year's game - get them in your Ultimate Team quick!

20 - 11 Ratings

Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have had contrasting summers. Salah has had a plus-one upgrade from last year, whilst the Polish striker has had the opposite effect - despite an impressive season in La Liga. Energetic Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen is joined by teammate Mapi Leon in the top 20. Leon famously refused to play at the Women's World Cup due to Jorge Vilda, but that has not prevented her from ranking highly. Brazil's old and new generations have alined in the top 20 with Neymar and Vinicius Junior both rated at 89.

10 - 1 Ratings

Erling Haaland

Alexia Putellas, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne are the best players in this game - rated at 91. Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Putellas has suffered from serious injuries recently, but goes into EA Sport's new era as the best female footballer. Haaland, De Bruyne, and Mbappe need no introduction as they continue to dominate world football. The face of football, Lionel Messi, has suffered a minor downgrade to 90 after his move to Inter Miami, as he sits alongside the likes of Harry Kane and newly-crowned World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati in the top ten. They'll be expensive, but these are the players to get at the start of your Ultimate Team journey!