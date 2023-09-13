Highlights No surprises at the top! Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne are ranked as the best in men's football.

The all-new inclusion of female players into Ultimate Team sees Alexia Putellas rank at the top; Mary Earps just 56th.

Harry Kane ranks as the best English player; Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze the next closest.

EA Sports FC 24 is just around the corner, with the worldwide release on the 29th of September set to excite fans around the globe. As a new era dawns for sports gaming, a new time begins for EA, with the company losing the rights to FIFA, thus replacing it with its new name 'EA Sports FC 24'.

With new licenses, new features, and the inclusion of women's football into Ultimate Team for the first time ever, there is bound to be an exciting launch at the end of September. With that all said and done, the top 100 player ratings have been released. As they do every year, they spark controversy within conversation as fans across the world argue for their favourite player.

The top 100 rated players in EA FC 24

Name Position Club Rating 1. Kylian Mbappe ST PSG 91 = Alexia Putellas CM Barcelona 91 = Erling Haaland ST Man City 91 = Kevin de Bruyne CM Man City 91 5. Aitana Bonmati CM Barcelona 90 = Lionel Messi CF Inter Miami 90 = Sam Kerr ST Chelsea 90 = Karim Benzema CF Al-Ittihad 90 = Thibaut Courtois GK Real Madrid 90 = Harry Kane ST Bayern Munich 90 = Caroline Graham Hansen RW Barcelona 90 = Robert Lewandowski ST Barcelona 90 13. Mohamed Salah RW Liverpool 89 = Kadidiatou Diani RW Lyon 89 = Mapi Leon CB Barcelona 89 = Ruben Dias CB Man City 89 = Vinicius Jr LW Real Madrid 89 = Rodri CDM Man City 89 = Neymar LW Al-Hilal 89 = Alex Morgan ST San Diego Wave 89 = Marc-Andre ter Stegen GK Barcelona 89 = Virgil van Dijk CB Liverpool 89 = Alisson GK Liverpool 89 = Ada Hegerberg ST Lyon 89 25. Guro Reiten LW Chelsea 88 = Alexandra Popp ST Wolfsburg 88 = Katoto ST PSG 88 = Debinha CAM Kansas City 88 = Sophia Smith ST Portland Thorns 88 = Christine Endler GK Lyon 88 = Patri Guijarro CM Barcelona 88 = Wendie Renard CB Lyon 88 = Irene Paredes CB Barcelona 88 = Bernardo Silva CAM Man City 88 = Ederson GK Man City 88 = Joshua Kimmich CM Bayern Munich 88 = Bruno Fernandes CAM Man Utd 88 = Jan Oblak GK Atletico Madrid 88 = Antoine Griezmann CAM Liverpool 88 40. Marquinhos CB PSG 87 = Heung-min Son LW Spurs 87 = Luka Modric CM Real Madrid 87 = Gianluigi Donnarumma GK PSG 87 = Lena Oberdorf CDM Wolfsburg 87 = Beth Mead RW Arsenal 87 = Gregor Kobel GK Borussia Dortmund 87 = Lina Magull CM Bayern Munich 87 = Rose Lavelle CAM OL Reign 87 = Lautaro Martinez ST Inter 87 = Frenkie de Jong CM Barcelona 87 = Sandra Panos GK Barcelona 87 = Lucy Bronze RB Barcelona 87 = Fridolina Rolfo LW Barcelona 87 = Martin Odegaard CAM Arsenal 87 = Mike Maignan GK Milan 87 56. Toni Kroos CM Real Madrid 86 = Selma Bacha LB Lyon 86 = Lauren Hemp LW Man City 86 = Jamal Musiala CAM Bayern Munich 86 = Ronald Aruajo CB Barcelona 86 = Jude Bellingham CM Real Madrid 86 = Pedri CM Barcelona 86 = Khvicha Kvaratskhelia LW Napoli 86 = Mary Earps GK Man Utd 86 = Bukayo Saka LW Arsenal 86 = Kim Little CM Arsenal 86 = Lea Schuller ST Bayern Munich 86 = Rafael Leao LW Milan 86 = Sandro Tonali CM Newcastle 86 = Jill Roord CAM Man City 86 = Eder Militao CB Real Madrid 86 = Grace Geyoro CM PSG 86 = Matthijs de Ligt CB Bayern Munich 86 = Vivianne Miedema ST Arsenal 86 = Sakina Karchaoui LB PSG 86 = Christopher Nkunku CAM Chelsea 86 = Mallory Swanson LW Chicago Red Stars 86 = Ousmane Dembele RW PSG 86 = Lindsey Horan CM Lyon 86 = Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool 86 = Ashley Lawrence RB PSG 86 = Cristiana Girelli ST Juventus 86 = Nicolo Barella CM Inter 86 = Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM Al Hilal 86 = Andrew Robertson LB Liverpool 86 = N'Golo Kante CM Al Ittihad 86 = Paulo Dybala CF Roma 86 = Joao Cancelo RB Barcelona 86 = Sadio Mane LW Al Nassr 86 = Marco Verratti CM Al-Arabi 86 = Riyad Mahrez RW Al Ahli 86 = Dani Parejo CM Villarreal 86 = Ilkay Gundogan CM Barcelona 86 = Wojciech Szczesny GK Juventus 86 = Cristiano Ronaldo ST Al Nassr 86

100 - 91 Ratings

In this list, there are 40 players all rated at 86 in FC 24, but all are ranked within the top 100. Cristiano Ronaldo, once ranked as the best player in the game year after year, now just squeezes into the top 100. At 86, it is a minus four from last year's card, but that is to be expected after moving to Saudi Arabia and enduring a tough year. Elsewhere, former Manchester City playmaker Ilkay Gundogan sits just within the top 100 alongside Ronaldo.

90 - 81 Ratings

Cristiana Girelli and Ashley Lawrence, two of the world's best female footballers, are rated at 86. The duo are joined by EA Sports FC regulars like Paolo Dybala and Joao Cancelo; both of which have stayed similar ratings to last year, with the Portuguese defender only suffering a minus one after a tough year. Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has also suffered a minor downgrade, but he still ranks as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

80 - 71 Ratings

After shining at the Women's World Cup, Jill Roord and Lindsey Horan have entered the world of Ultimate Team rated at 86. As some of the best players in women's football, they will provide your Ultimate Team with a dynamic spark in the middle of the park. Matthijs de Ligt has received a small increase of one from last season, whilst fellow centre-back Eder Militao has received a more substantial increase of two. With both known for their quick recovery speed and strong strength, they will be two strong contenders as the best centre-back in the opening month.

70 - 61 Ratings

Is there a better English prospect than Jude Bellingham? The Englishman has been rewarded for his fine form with an increase of two from last season; it could have arguably been more after a sensational start to life at Real Madrid. He is joined by Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has received an increase of 12 from last season. After shining in Napoli's title-winning team, he is now regarded as one of the best talents in the world. The young duo are joined by a host of players at 86, including former teammates Rafael Leão and Sandro Tonali.

60 - 51 Ratings

It's a Barcelona Femení domination show in the top 60, as Sandra Panos, Lucy Bronze, and Fridolina Rolfo all rank as some of the very best. At 87, they will provide a new dynamic to your Ultimate Team that has never been seen before. Martin Ødegaard has had a major plus-three increase from last season - rewarded for playing a key role in Arsenal's title challenge last season. Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala has also received an impressive increase from last year's 81 to this year's 86.

50 - 41 Ratings

Heung-Min Son has been one of the most overpowered players on FIFA over the years. With his usual five-star weak foot, it is no surprise why. After an underwhelming season under Antonio Conte, the South Korean has suffered from a minus-two downgrade. At 87, he is joined by the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luka Modric and Catalan-based Frenkie de Jong. They may be on competing teams in real life, but the energetic midfielders will complement each other perfectly in your Ultimate Team.

40 - 31 Ratings

Bruno Fernandes is one of the most talked about footballers in the world - for the good and all the bad. He is rated as one of the best playmakers in the game once again at 88 - the same rating as Portuguese teammate Bernardo Silva. The women's football revolution continues with Barcelona teammates Patri Guijarro and Irene Paredes rated at 88; the duo were key to Barcelona's Women's Champions League success last season.

30 - 21 Ratings

Virgil van Dijk has suffered from a small downgrade from last season after Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League. He is joined in the top 30 by female stars Guro Reiten and Alexandra Popp. For their respective clubs - Chelsea and Wolfsburg - they shone last season and at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. World-class goalkeepers Marc-André ter Stegen and Alisson are the second and third-best goalkeepers in this year's game - get them in your Ultimate Team quick!

20 - 11 Ratings

Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have had contrasting summers. Salah has had a plus-one upgrade from last year, whilst the Polish striker has had the opposite effect - despite an impressive season in La Liga. Energetic Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen is joined by teammate Mapi Leon in the top 20. Leon famously refused to play at the Women's World Cup due to Jorge Vilda, but that has not prevented her from ranking highly. Brazil's old and new generations have alined in the top 20 with Neymar and Vinicius Junior both rated at 89.

10 - 1 Ratings

Alexia Putellas, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne are the best players in this game - rated at 91. Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Putellas has suffered from serious injuries recently, but goes into EA Sport's new era as the best female footballer. Haaland, De Bruyne, and Mbappe need no introduction as they continue to dominate world football. The face of football, Lionel Messi, has suffered a minor downgrade to 90 after his move to Inter Miami, as he sits alongside the likes of Harry Kane and newly-crowned World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati in the top ten. They'll be expensive, but these are the players to get at the start of your Ultimate Team journey!