Highlights
- No surprises at the top! Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne are ranked as the best in men's football.
- The all-new inclusion of female players into Ultimate Team sees Alexia Putellas rank at the top; Mary Earps just 56th.
- Harry Kane ranks as the best English player; Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze the next closest.
EA Sports FC 24 is just around the corner, with the worldwide release on the 29th of September set to excite fans around the globe. As a new era dawns for sports gaming, a new time begins for EA, with the company losing the rights to FIFA, thus replacing it with its new name 'EA Sports FC 24'.
With new licenses, new features, and the inclusion of women's football into Ultimate Team for the first time ever, there is bound to be an exciting launch at the end of September. With that all said and done, the top 100 player ratings have been released. As they do every year, they spark controversy within conversation as fans across the world argue for their favourite player.
The top 100 rated players in EA FC 24
Name
Position
Club
|
Rating
1. Kylian Mbappe
ST
PSG
|
91
= Alexia Putellas
CM
Barcelona
|
91
= Erling Haaland
ST
Man City
|
91
= Kevin de Bruyne
CM
Man City
|
91
5. Aitana Bonmati
CM
Barcelona
|
90
= Lionel Messi
CF
Inter Miami
|
90
= Sam Kerr
ST
Chelsea
|
90
= Karim Benzema
CF
Al-Ittihad
|
90
= Thibaut Courtois
GK
Real Madrid
|
90
= Harry Kane
ST
Bayern Munich
|
90
= Caroline Graham Hansen
RW
Barcelona
|
90
= Robert Lewandowski
ST
Barcelona
|
90
13. Mohamed Salah
RW
Liverpool
|
89
= Kadidiatou Diani
RW
Lyon
|
89
= Mapi Leon
CB
Barcelona
|
89
= Ruben Dias
CB
Man City
|
89
= Vinicius Jr
LW
Real Madrid
|
89
= Rodri
CDM
Man City
|
89
= Neymar
LW
Al-Hilal
|
89
= Alex Morgan
ST
San Diego Wave
|
89
= Marc-Andre ter Stegen
GK
Barcelona
|
89
= Virgil van Dijk
CB
Liverpool
|
89
= Alisson
GK
Liverpool
|
89
= Ada Hegerberg
ST
Lyon
|
89
25. Guro Reiten
LW
Chelsea
|
88
= Alexandra Popp
ST
Wolfsburg
|
88
= Katoto
ST
PSG
|
88
= Debinha
CAM
Kansas City
|
88
= Sophia Smith
ST
Portland Thorns
|
88
= Christine Endler
GK
Lyon
|
88
= Patri Guijarro
CM
Barcelona
|
88
= Wendie Renard
CB
Lyon
|
88
= Irene Paredes
CB
Barcelona
|
88
= Bernardo Silva
CAM
Man City
|
88
= Ederson
GK
Man City
|
88
= Joshua Kimmich
CM
Bayern Munich
|
88
= Bruno Fernandes
CAM
Man Utd
|
88
= Jan Oblak
GK
Atletico Madrid
|
88
= Antoine Griezmann
CAM
Liverpool
|
88
40. Marquinhos
CB
PSG
|
87
= Heung-min Son
LW
Spurs
|
87
= Luka Modric
CM
Real Madrid
|
87
= Gianluigi Donnarumma
GK
PSG
|
87
= Lena Oberdorf
CDM
Wolfsburg
|
87
= Beth Mead
RW
Arsenal
|
87
= Gregor Kobel
GK
Borussia Dortmund
|
87
= Lina Magull
CM
Bayern Munich
|
87
= Rose Lavelle
CAM
OL Reign
|
87
= Lautaro Martinez
ST
Inter
|
87
= Frenkie de Jong
CM
Barcelona
|
87
= Sandra Panos
GK
Barcelona
|
87
= Lucy Bronze
RB
Barcelona
|
87
= Fridolina Rolfo
LW
Barcelona
|
87
= Martin Odegaard
CAM
Arsenal
|
87
= Mike Maignan
GK
Milan
|
87
56. Toni Kroos
CM
Real Madrid
|
86
= Selma Bacha
LB
Lyon
|
86
= Lauren Hemp
LW
Man City
|
86
= Jamal Musiala
CAM
Bayern Munich
|
86
= Ronald Aruajo
CB
Barcelona
|
86
= Jude Bellingham
CM
Real Madrid
|
86
= Pedri
CM
Barcelona
|
86
= Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
LW
Napoli
|
86
= Mary Earps
GK
Man Utd
|
86
= Bukayo Saka
LW
Arsenal
|
86
= Kim Little
CM
Arsenal
|
86
= Lea Schuller
ST
Bayern Munich
|
86
= Rafael Leao
LW
Milan
|
86
= Sandro Tonali
CM
Newcastle
|
86
= Jill Roord
CAM
Man City
|
86
= Eder Militao
CB
Real Madrid
|
86
= Grace Geyoro
CM
PSG
|
86
= Matthijs de Ligt
CB
Bayern Munich
|
86
= Vivianne Miedema
ST
Arsenal
|
86
= Sakina Karchaoui
LB
PSG
|
86
= Christopher Nkunku
CAM
Chelsea
|
86
= Mallory Swanson
LW
Chicago Red Stars
|
86
= Ousmane Dembele
RW
PSG
|
86
= Lindsey Horan
CM
Lyon
|
86
= Trent Alexander-Arnold
RB
Liverpool
|
86
= Ashley Lawrence
RB
PSG
|
86
= Cristiana Girelli
ST
Juventus
|
86
= Nicolo Barella
CM
Inter
|
86
= Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
CM
Al Hilal
|
86
= Andrew Robertson
LB
Liverpool
|
86
= N'Golo Kante
CM
Al Ittihad
|
86
= Paulo Dybala
CF
Roma
|
86
= Joao Cancelo
RB
Barcelona
|
86
= Sadio Mane
LW
Al Nassr
|
86
= Marco Verratti
CM
Al-Arabi
|
86
= Riyad Mahrez
RW
Al Ahli
|
86
= Dani Parejo
CM
Villarreal
|
86
= Ilkay Gundogan
CM
Barcelona
|
86
= Wojciech Szczesny
GK
Juventus
|
86
= Cristiano Ronaldo
ST
Al Nassr
|
86
100 - 91 Ratings
In this list, there are 40 players all rated at 86 in FC 24, but all are ranked within the top 100. Cristiano Ronaldo, once ranked as the best player in the game year after year, now just squeezes into the top 100. At 86, it is a minus four from last year's card, but that is to be expected after moving to Saudi Arabia and enduring a tough year. Elsewhere, former Manchester City playmaker Ilkay Gundogan sits just within the top 100 alongside Ronaldo.
90 - 81 Ratings
Cristiana Girelli and Ashley Lawrence, two of the world's best female footballers, are rated at 86. The duo are joined by EA Sports FC regulars like Paolo Dybala and Joao Cancelo; both of which have stayed similar ratings to last year, with the Portuguese defender only suffering a minus one after a tough year. Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has also suffered a minor downgrade, but he still ranks as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
80 - 71 Ratings
After shining at the Women's World Cup, Jill Roord and Lindsey Horan have entered the world of Ultimate Team rated at 86. As some of the best players in women's football, they will provide your Ultimate Team with a dynamic spark in the middle of the park. Matthijs de Ligt has received a small increase of one from last season, whilst fellow centre-back Eder Militao has received a more substantial increase of two. With both known for their quick recovery speed and strong strength, they will be two strong contenders as the best centre-back in the opening month.
70 - 61 Ratings
Is there a better English prospect than Jude Bellingham? The Englishman has been rewarded for his fine form with an increase of two from last season; it could have arguably been more after a sensational start to life at Real Madrid. He is joined by Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has received an increase of 12 from last season. After shining in Napoli's title-winning team, he is now regarded as one of the best talents in the world. The young duo are joined by a host of players at 86, including former teammates Rafael Leão and Sandro Tonali.
60 - 51 Ratings
It's a Barcelona Femení domination show in the top 60, as Sandra Panos, Lucy Bronze, and Fridolina Rolfo all rank as some of the very best. At 87, they will provide a new dynamic to your Ultimate Team that has never been seen before. Martin Ødegaard has had a major plus-three increase from last season - rewarded for playing a key role in Arsenal's title challenge last season. Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala has also received an impressive increase from last year's 81 to this year's 86.
50 - 41 Ratings
Heung-Min Son has been one of the most overpowered players on FIFA over the years. With his usual five-star weak foot, it is no surprise why. After an underwhelming season under Antonio Conte, the South Korean has suffered from a minus-two downgrade. At 87, he is joined by the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luka Modric and Catalan-based Frenkie de Jong. They may be on competing teams in real life, but the energetic midfielders will complement each other perfectly in your Ultimate Team.
40 - 31 Ratings
Bruno Fernandes is one of the most talked about footballers in the world - for the good and all the bad. He is rated as one of the best playmakers in the game once again at 88 - the same rating as Portuguese teammate Bernardo Silva. The women's football revolution continues with Barcelona teammates Patri Guijarro and Irene Paredes rated at 88; the duo were key to Barcelona's Women's Champions League success last season.
30 - 21 Ratings
Virgil van Dijk has suffered from a small downgrade from last season after Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League. He is joined in the top 30 by female stars Guro Reiten and Alexandra Popp. For their respective clubs - Chelsea and Wolfsburg - they shone last season and at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. World-class goalkeepers Marc-André ter Stegen and Alisson are the second and third-best goalkeepers in this year's game - get them in your Ultimate Team quick!
20 - 11 Ratings
Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have had contrasting summers. Salah has had a plus-one upgrade from last year, whilst the Polish striker has had the opposite effect - despite an impressive season in La Liga. Energetic Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen is joined by teammate Mapi Leon in the top 20. Leon famously refused to play at the Women's World Cup due to Jorge Vilda, but that has not prevented her from ranking highly. Brazil's old and new generations have alined in the top 20 with Neymar and Vinicius Junior both rated at 89.
10 - 1 Ratings
Alexia Putellas, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne are the best players in this game - rated at 91. Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Putellas has suffered from serious injuries recently, but goes into EA Sport's new era as the best female footballer. Haaland, De Bruyne, and Mbappe need no introduction as they continue to dominate world football. The face of football, Lionel Messi, has suffered a minor downgrade to 90 after his move to Inter Miami, as he sits alongside the likes of Harry Kane and newly-crowned World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati in the top ten. They'll be expensive, but these are the players to get at the start of your Ultimate Team journey!