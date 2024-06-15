Highlights Madden 25 will feature three commentary teams and 42,000 new voice lines at launch.

Franchise Mode in Madden 25 will have various in-depth changes, such as improved AI and new dynamic storylines.

EA Sports aims to bring fresh experiences to Madden 25 to regain fan trust after recent underwhelming games in the series.

Earlier this week, EA Sports officially announced the cover athlete for the next Madden game: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be the face of the video game franchise for Madden 25.

Now, in a huge blog post, EA has revealed a wide swath of information about the latest edition of the game. The most notable tidbit included was the announcement of two brand-new commentary crews for the game, alongside the usual duo of Brandin Gaudin and Charles Davis.

The development team behind the game touted the fact that 42,000 new voice lines will be included in Madden 25, equally split across the trio of announcer duos.

"Two new teams join the booth to accompany Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis for the first time in eight years. Mike Tirico and former NFL TE Greg Olsen are paired up, along with Kate Scott and former NFL QB Brock Huard. These new teams are here to refresh your Madden NFL experience and bring it to life with over 42,000 fresh recordings at launch, with multiple in-season updates to keep it fresh."

The hype for the game, as well as EA's highly anticipated College Football 25, continues to build, and this latest dump of information only further reinforces EA's desire to make things feel genuinely different this year. Madden 25 will release in August of this year, and the new commentary crews will be exclusive to the next-gen system of consoles (Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, and PC).

Franchise Mode Overhaul, Team Builder Also Announced

Madden 25 will "look, feel and sound different” according to EA

EA Sports

Fans of the series will know this is technically the second Madden 25, since the 2014 version of the game was given the same title to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series.

As part of the blog post, the Madden development team discussed a ton of other new features beyond the commentary teams. Those features include massive changes to the franchise mode, new BOOM Tech that will introduce new animations and physics-based tackling systems, and a new team builder mode (similar to the one that will be featured in the College Football Series).

The franchise changes are the most in depth, which is a breath of fresh air for fans of the mode that has gotten stale over the last decade:

A brand-new approach to NFL Draft Night, with a rebuilt environment, fresh player fits, iconic moments, a draft prospect board that’s easier to navigate, and real-time draft grades.

New dynamic storylines in team meeting rooms, coach’s offices, press conferences, and practice sidelines.

A Franchise Central hub that provides simplified league creation tools.

"Improved team roster AI for free agency and draft selections, new draft stories and generators, refined player progression logic focused on younger and older players, revamped news content focused on important games every week and female models in Create A Coach for the first time."

A more in-depth presentation for the Super Bowl, including a fresh celebration experience.

Console Crossplay in Franchise will launch in Madden NFL 25.

The game's official release date is August 16, and users who pre-order get three days of early access. The Madden franchise has a lot of work to do to earn back the trust of its fanbase, as recent games have been plagued by buggy performances, content droughts, and abusive microtransactions.

According to Metacritic, the Madden franchise hasn't had a critic score of "good quality" (70 or higher out of 100) since Madden 20 (76). Madden 24 (65), Madden 23 (69), Madden 22 (68), and Madden 21 (63) all scored in the 60s, with fan reviews often being lower than 2.0 out of 10.

Nevertheless, fans will be lining up outside the door to play the newest edition of the game, which remains one of the most popular annual franchises of all time. Alongside their reboot of the College Football series, EA has created a stranglehold on the football video game market.

Source: EA Sports