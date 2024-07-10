Highlights 8 of the top 10 rated players in College Football 25 are from the SEC or Big Ten.

Three players top the list with an overall rating of 96 (Will Johnson, Will Campbell, Ollie Gordon II).

Hunter shares the co-cover athlete status with two others: Donovan Edwards and Quinn Ewers.

The excitement is starting to build around the release of a video game that is getting its first new release in over a decade. As EA Sports prepares to drop its first college football game since 2013, questions are already starting to develop around who will be the top-rated prospect in this year's edition.

And for some fans, it should not come as much surprise that the top 10 rated players list is very Big Ten and SEC-friendly.

So how does the top 10 list officially shake out? And how will this affect players choosing teams? Let's take a deeper dive...

Related College Football 25 Makes Shocking Announcement Before Release Arch Manning will appear in the über-hyped video game, after all.

Eight of the top ten rated players are either from the SEC or the Big Ten Conference

EA Sports

The three players who each received a 96 overall were University of Michigan cornerback Will Johnson (No. 1 on the list), Louisiana State University left tackle Will Campbell (No. 2), and Oklahoma State University running back Ollie Gordon II (No. 3).

The remaining seven players each share a 95 overall:

University of Tennessee right defensive end James Pearce Jr. (No. 4)

Ohio State University free safety Caleb Downs (No. 5)

University of Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter (No. 6)

University of Georgia free safety Malaki Starks (No. 7)

University of Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham (No. 8)

Ohio State University running back Quinshon Judkins (No. 9)

University of Georgia right guard Tate Ratledge (No. 10)

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of the top 10 rated players in EA Sports College Football 25, eight of the ten represent the University of Michigan, Ohio State University, or an SEC school. Only Travis Hunter (co-cover athlete, University of Colorado) and Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State University) represent the Big 12 on the list.

Hunter is one of just two players on the list that doesn't hail from the Big Ten or the SEC, and he'll also have the honor of serving as one of three cover athletes for the game. He shares that distinction with two others: University of Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

College Football 25 Cover Athletes Ratings And Rankings (source: easports.com) Travis Hunter University of Colorado 95 overall 6th Donovan Edwards University of Michigan 91 overall 49th Quinn Ewers University of Texas 92 overall 27th

Fans are already starting to count down the days to Friday, July 19, when EA Sports College Football finally hits the shelves for the first time in over a decade. There's already a lot of hype surrounding the game, and it remains to be seen whether that hype is warranted.

Source: EA Sports

All ratings and rankings are courtesy of easports.com.